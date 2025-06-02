Share
Track Stars Go Viral for Unmistakable Statement While Next to Trans Opponent During Podium Ceremony

 By Jack Davis  June 2, 2025 at 10:05am
Two female athletes who took a stand against men in women’s sports received a scolding at a recent meet but were praised on social media.

The incident took place at the Oregon high school track and field championships on Saturday.

Reese Eckard of Sherwood High School and Alexa Anderson of Tigard High School, refused to stand on the podium next to a “transgender” competitor who was tied for fifth place, according to Fox News.

Anderson finished in third and Eckard in fourth.

Video of the incident showed the two athletes being hustled away from the podium after making their stand

“Oregon girls high jump state championships just finished. 2 of the females refused to step on the podium with the male competitor and an adult official relegated them to the sideline for refusing. THIS MUST END,” Leigh Ann O’Neill posted on X.

“We didn’t refuse to stand on the podium out of hate,” Anderson said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“We did it because someone has to say this isn’t right. In order to protect the integrity and fairness of girls sports, we must stand up for what is right.”

The incident drew the attention of former tennis star Martina Navratilova.

“Women and girls are punished no matter what they do in this misogynistic world,” she posted on X.

Fox News reported that the athlete in question, Lia Rose, had been able to become a winner in female sports after languishing against fellow boys.

Zachary Rose won the high jump at the Portland Interscholastic League Varsity Relays, with a winning height of 4 feet, 8 inches.

According to athletic.net, while competing on May 3, 2023 against junior varsity boys, Rose finished last among 11 competitors at 4 feet, 6 inches.

Fox News said in 2024, Rose competed against boys, but this year is competing against girls.

The America First Policy Institute has filed a Title IX discrimination complaint against Oregon for allowing males to compete in women’s sports.

“Every girl deserves a fair shot — on the field, on the podium, and in life,” said Jessica Hart Steinmann, AFPI’s executive general counsel and vice chair of the Center for Litigation.

“When state institutions knowingly force young women to compete against biological males, they’re violating federal law and sending a devastating message to female athletes across the country.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
