Share
News

Tractor-Trailer Carrying Thousands of Gallons of Gas Erupts, Sets Highway Ablaze in Shock Incident

 By Johnathan Jones  May 2, 2024 at 11:02am
Share

A section of a major interstate in Connecticut was closed on Thursday after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline caught fire.

No one was killed in the incident, but flames engulfed an overpass while snarling traffic and damaging the bridge.

News12 Connecticut reported the tanker caught fire around 5:30 a.m. ET on a section of Interstate 95 in the city of Norwalk.

The flames burned for an hour before firefighters were able to extinguish them.

Trending:
Watch: Sen. John Kennedy on Fire, Torches Climate Professor - 'You Gonna Call Me a Sick F***?'

The truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, leading to a fiery scene that damaged another truck and a car.

Images of the inferno were shared on social media.

Related:
Man Who Self-Immolated Outside Trump Trial Dies, Bizarre Manifesto Found Posted Online

The section of the city street crossing the highway – Fairfield Avenue – was damaged and closed.

The Norwalk Hour reported local police estimated flames rose 100 feet above the overpass.

Have you seen something like this happen before?

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont shared a video of the blaze and a photo of its aftermath on X.

“Watch the scene from the fiery collision on I-95 at Exit 15 in this video. Despite the dramatic scene, thankfully everyone involved is safe,” Lamont wrote. “Take a glimpse into the aftermath. Huge thanks to our first responders for ensuring everyone’s safety.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also commented on the fire.

“Our highways team is working closely with Connecticut’s DOT on the tanker fire that has closed I-95 in Norwalk,” he said on X. “Please heed local authorities on detours and avoid the area if possible. Thank you to the first responders who are dealing with the fire and keeping other drivers safe.”

According to News12 Connecticut, one firefighter sustained a leg injury while battling Thursday’s blaze and was hospitalized.

The highway remained closed as of early Thursday afternoon. Commuters have been urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Music Duo Hall & Oates Officially Break Up After More Than 50 Years Together
FBI Takes Possession of Lindsey Graham's Phone After He Gets a Strange Message from 'Chuck Schumer'
Young Man Stabbed Outside of Hotel-Turned-Migrant Shelter - No Arrests Made
Democratic Congressman to Be Indicted on Federal Charges: Report
NBA Star Caught on Camera Viciously Pelting Opposing Fans During Playoff Loss: 'He's Gonna Get Suspended'
See more...

Conversation