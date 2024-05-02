A section of a major interstate in Connecticut was closed on Thursday after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline caught fire.

No one was killed in the incident, but flames engulfed an overpass while snarling traffic and damaging the bridge.

News12 Connecticut reported the tanker caught fire around 5:30 a.m. ET on a section of Interstate 95 in the city of Norwalk.

The flames burned for an hour before firefighters were able to extinguish them.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ned Lamont provides update on I-95 in Norwalk following massive truck fire. Watch live video on News 12 Connecticut or stream on News 12 New York – https://t.co/4WtB6T12hJ pic.twitter.com/KrkkR10Q5P — News12CT (@News12CT) May 2, 2024

The truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, leading to a fiery scene that damaged another truck and a car.

Images of the inferno were shared on social media.

My dad sent me this video. Massive tractor trailer #fire on I-95 in downtown #Norwalk, #Connecticut that has both sides of the highway shut down still. Likely going to remain closed for the next 1-2 days. @News12CT @CubitWx @MichelePowersWx @ScottSincoff pic.twitter.com/7rF18cqDAY — Zander Sahlia (@WxAndMovies) May 2, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency personnel’s are on the scene after a petroleum tanker truck had crashed during an accident causing a massive fire and explosion

⁰📌#Norwalk l #Connecticut Numerous firefighters, emergency personnel, and other authorities are on the scene in NorWalk,… pic.twitter.com/9u1acLfVgF — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 2, 2024

Drone footage of the aftermath after a crash involving a fuel truck, a tractor trailer, and a passenger car early Thursday morning on I-95 in Norwalk, Connecticut, United States 🇺🇸

▪︎ 2 May 2024 ▪︎#Norwalk #Connecticut #accident #fire

🎥 Daniel Byrd pic.twitter.com/n3jYiKs3Nb — DISASTER TRACKER (@DisasterTrackHQ) May 2, 2024

Emergency crews continue to work the scene of the tanker fire on I95. Our officers are working to reroute traffic throughout the city. We remind everyone to seek alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel. Visit https://t.co/PlgKTLuQZ5 for additional updates pic.twitter.com/fc2eGhFP1z — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) May 2, 2024

The section of the city street crossing the highway – Fairfield Avenue – was damaged and closed.

The Norwalk Hour reported local police estimated flames rose 100 feet above the overpass.

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont shared a video of the blaze and a photo of its aftermath on X.

“Watch the scene from the fiery collision on I-95 at Exit 15 in this video. Despite the dramatic scene, thankfully everyone involved is safe,” Lamont wrote. “Take a glimpse into the aftermath. Huge thanks to our first responders for ensuring everyone’s safety.”

Watch the scene from the fiery collision on I-95 at Exit 15 in this video. Despite the dramatic scene, thankfully everyone involved is safe. ➡️ Take a glimpse into the aftermath. Huge thanks to our first responders for ensuring everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/EOIk6m9VrK — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 2, 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also commented on the fire.

“Our highways team is working closely with Connecticut’s DOT on the tanker fire that has closed I-95 in Norwalk,” he said on X. “Please heed local authorities on detours and avoid the area if possible. Thank you to the first responders who are dealing with the fire and keeping other drivers safe.”

Our highways team is working closely with Connecticut’s DOT on the tanker fire that has closed I-95 in Norwalk. Please heed local authorities on detours and avoid the area if possible. Thank you to the first responders who are dealing with the fire and keeping other drivers safe. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 2, 2024

According to News12 Connecticut, one firefighter sustained a leg injury while battling Thursday’s blaze and was hospitalized.

The highway remained closed as of early Thursday afternoon. Commuters have been urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

