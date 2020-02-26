Trade War Progress: China Caves, Lifts Ban on US Poultry Products

As part of the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, China has lifted a ban on American poultry and other key imports, according to a statement Tuesday by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

This move confirms that President Donald Trump earned another victory for the U.S. in the ongoing trade war with China while simultaneously securing a much-needed boost for struggling American farmers.

Trump announced last month that “China will now welcome American beef, and pork, poultry, seafood, rice, dairy, infant formula, animal feed, biotechnology and much, much more.”

The new trade deal tears down barriers for U.S. farmers! President Trump: “China will now welcome American beef, and pork, poultry, seafood, rice, dairy, infant formula, animal feed, biotechnology and much, much more.” pic.twitter.com/BVytzEvHoa — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2020

Besides allowing additional products to be imported, China also agreed to exclude or reduce certain tariffs on American imports in a measure to further stimulate trade between the nations.

Beijing recently has begun implementing the terms of its commitments as a demonstration of its desire to cooperate with the United States.

“President Trump signed the Phase One agreement a little more than a month ago and we are already seeing positive results,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. “Under the President’s leadership, we will ensure the agreement is strictly enforced for the benefit of our workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses.”

In exchange for China’s concessions, the U.S. has agreed to halt the imposition of new tariffs and reduce existing tariffs on some Chinese goods.

The country will also be taken off the list of nations that “manipulate their currencies,” according to the Washington Examiner.

When implemented, the second phase of the trade deal is expected to provide a further easing of tariffs on Chinese goods, CNBC reported.

This is just the latest in a string of good news to come out of Trump’s strong and unyielding pro-America trade policy with China.

As a result of imposing tariffs on imports from the country, this month was the first time in six years that the trade deficit with China decreased.

Even before this latest policy win, the president helped American farmers who struggled to keep up with their Asian competitors.

For decades, Chinese garlic growers were selling their wares below what it cost to grow the crop despite years of sanctions. It wasn’t until Trump’s tariffs were imposed that American farmers were able to be competitive, leading to a boon for domestic garlic growers.

Many Democrats don’t share the same support for farmers in the United States.

It was only last week that Democratic presidential hopeful and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was in hot water after a 2016 video resurfaced where he implied that farming was so easy that he could teach anyone to do it.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California sharply chastised Bloomberg on Twitter:

Mike Bloomberg clearly doesn’t understand a thing about what it takes to farm. But let’s face it—none of the candidates on the Left do. Their policies would shut down American farms and hurt hardworking farmers. https://t.co/J8orCqRsKv — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 17, 2020

Bloomberg might think he understands how to farm, but it is glaringly obvious that he has no idea what it takes to support the farmers.

Trump’s trade war with China has resulted in a stronger U.S. economy, increased trade between the nations and now eased the burden on the American farmer.

The Heartland will not forget that in November.

