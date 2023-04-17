Trader Joe's Customers 'Crying' After Learning of Three Products That No One Will Ever See Again

Confession time: I’ve never shopped at a Trader Joe’s. Never even walked into one.

Apparently, I’ve been missing out.

And I’m going to have to keep on missing out, at least when it comes to three popular products that, according to The U.S. Sun, have been discontinued by the California-based grocery chain.

The three products are Trader Joe’s mini cannolis, margarita mix and creamy salted cashew butter.

The cannolis were always, according to one Reddit user, a seasonal item, and therefore expected to come and go. The Sun suggested trying Walmart’s Marketside brand. (Personally, I cannot imagine eating a store-bought cannoli.)

As for the margarita mix, The Sun recommended Mr. & Mrs. T’s. (It’s more expensive, but personally I’d go with Tres Agaves organic.)

Finally, for customers disappointed at the disappearance of the cashew butter — one commenter said her daughter “started crying in the store when the sales associate told her there would be no more” — the outlet suggested Bowl & Basket Specialty Creamy Cashew Butter. (You’re on your own on this one; I’m perfectly happy with Jif’s Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter — though I’m sure I’d feel differently if I were allergic to peanuts.)

The Sun said it had reached out to Trader Joe’s to confirm that all three products had, indeed, been canceled. It didn’t report the company’s response, if any.

Why these three products have disappeared is open for speculation. Perhaps the items, though beloved by some, simply weren’t profitable for the company. It’s also possible that Trader Joe’s ran into supply chain issues.

A more perplexing question is why The Sun chose to run this story in April, 2023, after all of these products had been discontinued for half a year or longer.

The Reddit user quoted by The Sun regarding the mini frozen cannolis made that comment on Feb. 13, 2019.

Even my favorite tweet from the article, the one regarding the margarita mix (which The Sun inexplicably called “margharita mix” — an erroneous reference to pizza), dates back to last August.

Trader Joe’s has discontinued their margarita mix. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time — Big Nik Energy (@NikolasHolmes) August 5, 2022

In fact, the most recent source cited by the Sun — the Reddit post about the cashew butter — is only about a week shy of being seven months old.

Still, I suppose it’s better to know for sure that these items have been discontinued that to keep searching for them on grocery store shelves until the end of days.

But if I’m ever going to set foot in a Trader Joe’s, apparently someone’s going to have to come up with a product other than these three to get me there.

