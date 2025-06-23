Traffickers Everywhere Cheer Judge Who Ruled Abrego Garcia Can Get Out of Jail, Despite Staggering Allegations

In another horrific example of left-wing judicial overreach, a Tennessee judge has denied the government’s request to keep illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia in custody while he awaits trial on human-trafficking charges.

In an absurd Sunday ruling, U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes said Garcia should be released from jail pending his criminal trial because he’s not a flight risk.

Moreover, she claimed, the government failed to prove Garcia was trafficking minors, even though he was caught trafficking a carload of illegal aliens, one of which was a 15-year-old boy.

As a reminder, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador who illegally crossed the U.S. border in 2011. He has since been arrested multiple times for a variety of crimes.

Two judges previously concluded that Garcia was a member of MS-13.

In March, Garcia was deported following a clerical error. At the time of his deportation, Garcia was subject to a 2019 immigration court order barring his deportation to his home country, after a judge claimed the illegal alien was likely to face persecution from rival gangs if he were sent back to El Salvador.

In early-June, he was returned to the United States amid protests by unhinged leftists who conveniently ignore that Garcia is a foreign national who committed a felony by illegally sneaking into the country.

In 2022, the Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled Garcia over for a traffic violation. At the time, he was traveling with two other MS-13 members, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

During the traffic stop, state troopers found that Garcia was trafficking people for cash.

“Six of the nine passengers in the vehicle have since been identified as being in the U.S. illegally,” Fox News reported.

“[O]ne passenger in the van told officers that he was born in 2007, which would have made him just 15 at the time.”

According to his federal indictment, Abrego Garcia “and his co-conspirators made at least 100 trips between Texas and Maryland between 2016 and 2025” before his deportation, according to Fox News.

It has since been revealed that Garcia’s wife filed two protective orders against him, after he allegedly beat her and endangered her children.

Despite his alarming and violent background, Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes wants to release Garcia from jail while he awaits trial for human trafficking, which is yet another felony.

This obscene perversion of justice and abuse of the U.S. court system to advocate on behalf of a foreign national who’s not even supposed to be here in the first place is infuriating.

Democrats’ toxic insistence on prioritizing the well-being of foreign invaders over the safety of U.S. citizens is not only an inexcusable waste of tax dollars, but it’s a slap in the face to the countless Americans who struggle to pay their bills.

