Tragedy as 'American Idol' Alum and Country Star Kellie Pickler's Husband Dies by Suicide

Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music singer Kellie Pickler, died Friday in what police said they believe was a suicide.

The Nashville Police Department said it was called to a home Friday at 1:21 p.m.

Jacobs, 49, was found “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said in the statement, according to People.

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” the statement said.

The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler. In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice’s “I Drive Your Truck.” Join us in sending condolences, love & healing. pic.twitter.com/UoHkQm9K2e — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 18, 2023

Pickler, 36, told police that she had awakened and could not find Jacobs. Police were told that Pickler and Pickler’s personal assistant were unable to enter a room in the house and then called police.

Pickler was a contestant on season five of “American Idol” in 2010. She and Jacobs were married in 2011, according to Fox News.

On Thursday, Jacobs had posted an upbeat message on his Instagram account to announce that Lee Brice’s “Hey World” had gone platinum.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!” he wrote.

After his death, singer Jennifer Wayne posted a goodbye on his account.

“Kyle, I love you so much. I don’t even know why I’m typing this because I know you’re not here… you’re home and with God. But I feel helpless not being able to reach out to you… And maybe you’re reading from heaven,” Wayne wrote.

“[T]hank you for being the greatest friend to me and big brother that I never had. You always protected me and looked out for me… no one will ever take your place with Kellie, but I promise that myself and all of her friends will wrap her in the biggest love we know how. I hope you’re with peanut and we will all see you when we get there,” she wrote.

Jacobs was a producer and songwriter whose hits included the 2007 Garth Brooks song “More Than A Memory.”

Jacobs and Pickler had a three-season run on CMT with their show, “I Love Kellie Pickler,” according to CNN.

In a 2015 interview, Jacobs said he enjoyed the collaboration.

“I’m just going to be me and be with my wife and just be us,” Jacobs said.

“We’ve just built such a foundation of trust and love…Whatever work is, if it ever gets in the way of our marriage then it gets in the way. Our marriage comes first,” he said then.

