Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Tragedy as 'American Idol' Alum and Country Star Kellie Pickler's Husband Dies by Suicide

 By Jack Davis  February 18, 2023 at 10:34am
Parler Share

Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music singer Kellie Pickler, died Friday in what police said they believe was a suicide.

The Nashville Police Department said it was called to a home Friday at 1:21 p.m.

Jacobs, 49, was found “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said in the statement, according to People.

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” the statement said.

Trending:
Explosive New Epstein Emails Revealed in Lawsuit: 'Hi to Snow White'

Pickler, 36, told police that she had awakened and could not find Jacobs. Police were told that Pickler and Pickler’s personal assistant were unable to enter a room in the house and then called police.

Pickler was a contestant on season five of “American Idol” in 2010. She and Jacobs were married in 2011, according to Fox News.

On Thursday, Jacobs had posted an upbeat message on his Instagram account to announce that Lee Brice’s “Hey World” had gone platinum.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!” he wrote.

After his death, singer Jennifer Wayne posted a goodbye on his account.

“Kyle, I love you so much. I don’t even know why I’m typing this because I know you’re not here… you’re home and with God. But I feel helpless not being able to reach out to you… And maybe you’re reading from heaven,” Wayne wrote.

“[T]hank you for being the greatest friend to me and big brother that I never had. You always protected me and looked out for me… no one will ever take your place with Kellie, but I promise that myself and all of her friends will wrap her in the biggest love we know how. I hope you’re with peanut and we will all see you when we get there,” she wrote.

Jacobs was a producer and songwriter whose hits included the 2007 Garth Brooks song  “More Than A Memory.”

Related:
Fans Mourn Loss as Beloved 'Law & Order' and 'Homicide' Star Passes Away

Jacobs and Pickler had a three-season run on CMT with their show, “I Love Kellie Pickler,” according to CNN.

In a 2015 interview, Jacobs said he enjoyed the collaboration.

“I’m just going to be me and be with my wife and just be us,” Jacobs said.

“We’ve just built such a foundation of trust and love…Whatever work is, if it ever gets in the way of our marriage then it gets in the way. Our marriage comes first,” he said then.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Fans Mourn Loss as Beloved 'Law & Order' and 'Homicide' Star Passes Away
Young Mother Gunned Down in Kroger Parking Lot, Shot in the Back After Dispute with Total Stranger
Antifa-Linked Man Arrested, Suspected in Twisted Knife Attacks on Multiple Women
As Trump Heads to Ohio in Wake of Disaster, Biden Runs Off to Europe
Stacey Abrams' 'New Georgia Project' Under Fire After $500,000 Discrepancy Reportedly Found in Tax Records
See more...

Conversation