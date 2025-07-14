Tragedy: Church Shooting in Kentucky Leaves Multiple Dead, Others Wounded

Two women were killed in their Kentucky church on Sunday in a shooting incident that began when a man shot a Kentucky state trooper.

Four people plus the suspect were shot at the Richmond Road Baptist Church, the Lexington Police Department said, according to Newsweek.

“One victim was reported to have sustained critical injuries and the other was reported in stable condition,” the police said.

Police said Beverly Gumm, 72,and Kristy McCombs, 32, were killed, according to WLEX-TV.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said three Lexington police officers fired their weapons at the suspect, killing him, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The suspect’s name was not initially released, however, WLEX reported that his name was Guy House and he had a long criminal record.

According to WATE-TV, the shooting began when the suspect was stopped by a trooper near the Blue Grass Airport for a traffic stop shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The traffic stop came after a license plate reader alert, according the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The suspect shot the trooper, then carjacked a vehicle and drove to the church. No one was injured in the carjacking.

The trooper has been reported in stable condition.

WLEX reported that police used their Real-Time Intelligence Center and the department’s Air Support Unit, they were able to track the vehicle to the church.

“Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church,” Weathers said, according to WATE.

“This church was a small church and the majority of the individuals there are biologically related in some way or another. If not, they’ve been friends for many, many years,” Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said, according to the Courier-Journal. “They’re a very tight-knit group of people.”

“Today, violence invaded the Lord’s House,” Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said, according to the Herald-Leader.

“The attack on law enforcement and people of faith in Lexington shocked the entire commonwealth,” he added.

“This is another reminder of the grave danger we ask law enforcement to face every single day. We go to houses of worship to gather in fellowship, unite in faith, and reach toward our Creator. In light of this tragedy, we turn to God with our prayers for the injured Trooper and the victims’ families,” he said.

