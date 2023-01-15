Parler Share
Confetti is released onto SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs to become the College Football National Champions. (Steve Limentani - ISI Photos / Getty Images)

Tragedy: Less Than a Week After Historic National Championship, 2 Georgia Bulldogs Dead

 By Bryan Chai  January 15, 2023 at 9:12am
Tragedy has struck the college football national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Six days after a historically dominant 65-7 national championship win over TCU, the Bulldogs broke the horrible news that two of its own had passed away.

Twenty-year-old offensive lineman Devin Willock and 24-year-old staff member Chandler LeCroy both died on Sunday morning, shortly after the team’s championship parade on Saturday.

The Bulldogs posted the update to their Twitter account on Sunday morning:

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler,” the tweet read. “Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time.”

The Bulldogs attached a statement to the tweet, providing additional details:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the statement read. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.”

According to a police report obtained by the New York Post the accident in question was a car crash that occurred at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Willock reportedly died at the scene, while LeCroy passed away later at the hospital.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time,” the school’s statement continued.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

It has been a turbulent, emotional roller coaster of a week for the Bulldogs.

On Monday, Georgia doled out a historic thrashing to TCU in the College Football National Championship game. That 65-7 win gave Georgia football its second championship in as many years.

On Saturday, Georgia was able to let out a cathartic sigh relief via a championship parade in Athens, Georgia:

Hours later, on Sunday, the football team and school at large are mourning the loss of a pair of twenty-something-year-old men.

Conversation