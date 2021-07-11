Path 27
News

Tragedy: Plane Carrying Firemen Crashes While Battling Arizona Wildfire

Jack Davis July 11, 2021 at 8:20am
Path 27

Two people died Saturday when their aircraft crashed in Arizona.

The aircraft was helping to battle the Cedar Basin Fire in Mohave County north of Phoenix when it crashed, according to KPHO-TV. The fire, which began after a lightning strike Friday, has burned about 300 acres.

“The Bureau of Land Management is currently working with other local, state and federal agencies to respond to a fatal aircraft accident associated with the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup, Arizona,” the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.

“The accident occurred around noon today (July 10) and involved an air attack aircraft performing aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the fire. Two crew members were on board and we are sad to report there were no survivors,” the statement said.

Trending:
Arrest Made at Art Gallery Set to Display Hunter Biden Pieces, Money Found on Floor

“We will provide additional information pending next of kin notification. Our hearts go out to the families of our brave wildland firefighters,” the statement said.

Michele Machholz, 54, of Wikieup, said she saw the crash while looking out her kitchen window and talking on the phone to her husband, according to the Arizona Republic.

She saw something in the sky, and first assumed it was a bird.

Is the danger of wildfires on the upswing?

She then realized “it’s not a turkey vulture, it’s an airplane.”

“And it’s coming down at an angle that … you don’t traditionally see airplanes flying at this angle,” she said. “It was coming down at a steep angle.”

She said for a few seconds she was silent as she saw the plane “slam into the ground.”

“I’m screaming on the phone and ‘Oh my gosh. It just crashed. I can’t believe it,'” she said.

“I’m trying to tell my husband that this airplane just crashed and there was this big black plume of giant black smoke,” she said.

Related:
Over 100 Migrants Found in Arizona Desert, Including 90 Unaccompanied Kids

She said she and her husband later drove near the crash site and were told by Bureau of Land Management personnel she had seen a wing fall off the plane.

She said she is praying for the families of those who died.

“The thing that gets to me the most is seeing somebody, knowing that they are going to probably die … and you can’t do one thing but watch it happen,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Taliban Offensive on Key Province Center Stopped Cold as National Army Forces Hold the Line
World Enters New Era as Billionaire and Crew of Five Soar Into Space on the Private Vessel VSS Unity, Return Safely to American Spaceport
After Removal of General Lee Statue, Charlottesville Calls Lightning-Fast Emergency Meeting and Votes for Removal of Three National Heroes
UFC Crowd Goes Wild as Trump Enters Through the Fighter Tunnel, Scattered Boos Drowned out as Arena Erupts in 'U-S-A' Chant
Public Gets First Look at Powerful B-21 Raider, Will Soon Begin to Replace Two Iconic American Bombers
See more...

Conversation