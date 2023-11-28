Details of a horrific three-car collision that killed a Texas CEO and his two children are emerging as his community mourns the Thanksgiving tragedy.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, and his children, Judson, 12, and Lindsay, 9, died Wednesday while traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving when their SUV was hit by two cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Muckleroy — a lifelong Texas Christian University supporter who joined the football team as a walk-on in 1998 — was the CEO of his family business, Muckleroy & Falls Construction, in Fort Worth.

His wife, Lauren, survived the crash but was in critical condition at an Austin hospital.

The accident occurred when a man driving a Toyota crossed the center traffic line and collided head-on with the Muckleroys’ Chevrolet SUV, driven by Lauren Muckleroy, according to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“A woman driving a Nissan Versa, also southbound, then hit the Muckleroy family, rolling the Nissan,” the Morning News reported.

“Zach Muckleroy, 44, and his children died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Toyota, whose name has not been released, died later at a hospital. The driver of the Nissan was treated at the scene and released,” the outlet said.

Authorities don’t know what caused the driver of the Toyota to jump the center traffic line.

The Rev. Russ Peterman of the University Christian Church in Fort Worth — which multiple generations of Muckleroys attended — said his congregation is devastated.

“Zach was not only a member of the congregation, but a friend as well. I love that family,” Peterman told KDFW-TV. “Those kids are amazing. Lauren is a fighter.”

He said she has undergone multiple surgeries and has been told her husband and two children perished in the collision.

“She’s aware that she lost her family. You can only imagine how hard that must be,” Peterman said.

Gary Patterson, the former head football coach at TCU, expressed his condolences in an emotional X post.

“With a heavy heart i just wanted to follow up with any of you that hadn’t heard that last night we lost a great Horn Frog, husband, dad and friend Zach Muckleroy and their two children Lindsay and Judson in a head on collision. Lauren, Zach’s wife is in critical condition!” he said.

When a tragedy like this happens, we are reminded once again how precious life is and how grateful we should be for the health and well-being of our loved ones.

As another Christmas approaches, let us remember to be thankful for the many small miracles we take for granted every day.

