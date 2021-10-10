A 26-year-old Georgia police officer was shot to death early Saturday.

Dylan Harrison was killed around 1 a.m. Saturday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harrison, who worked full-time as a member of the Oconee Drug Task Force, was working his first shift with the Alamo Police Department when he was killed outside the Alamo police station.

In a Facebook post, the McRaey-Helena Police Department said Harrison was ambushed.

Officer Dylan Harrison shot and killed on his FIRST shift on the job in Georgia. His suspected killer is at large. https://t.co/disTYB6nZA — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) October 9, 2021

Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child.

Police are now seeking Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, in connection with Harrison’s death.

Ferguson has a record in connection with a 1998 aggravated assault on a police officer case. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and released from prison in 2006, according to DouglasNow.

Ferguson is described as being armed and dangerous.

The @GBI_GA has issued a Blue Alert for this man, Damien Anthony Ferguson, AKA Luke Ferguson, after a part-time officer was shot and killed outside the Alamo Police Department early this morning. pic.twitter.com/ysNon9TqXi — Brooke Butler (@BrookeButlerTV) October 9, 2021

Harrison has worked at various public safety agencies since 2015, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Alamo Police Department has nine officers, five of whom work part-time.

Harrison was the first Alamo officer killed in the line of duty, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Messages of support for his department and family poured in in response to the shooting.

This is Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison, murdered last night. He leaves behind a wife and 6mo. old baby. #endofwatch 10/08/21. There is a #BlueAlert & $17.5K reward for the arrest of his killer. #OfficerDown pic.twitter.com/s4dRONdZj8 — Raymond Tubb (@RaymondTubbTV) October 9, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Dylan Harrison and the Alamo Police Department. Officer Harrison was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty early this morning while working his first shift with Alamo PD. RIP and thank you for your service. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kjJmZrNop2 — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) October 10, 2021

Early this morning, Officer Dylan Harrison was shot & killed while working his very first shift with the Alamo Police Department in Georgia. Dylan is survived by his wife & 6-month-old-baby. Our hearts go out to Dylan’s family, friends, & colleagues as they mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/DRzbZlGzRf — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 10, 2021

The incident took place 90 miles southeast of Macon and about 124 miles west of Savannah.

