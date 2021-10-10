Share
Tragedy Strikes Georgia: Officer Killed on His First Shift, Ambush Suspected

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2021 at 9:32am
A 26-year-old Georgia police officer was shot to death early Saturday.

Dylan Harrison was killed around 1 a.m. Saturday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harrison, who worked full-time as a member of the Oconee Drug Task Force, was working his first shift with the Alamo Police Department when he was killed outside the Alamo police station.

In a Facebook post, the McRaey-Helena Police Department said Harrison was ambushed.

Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child.

Police are now seeking Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, in connection with Harrison’s death.

Are our police officers in grave danger with every shift?

Ferguson has a record in connection with a 1998 aggravated assault on a police officer case. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and released from prison in 2006, according to DouglasNow.

Ferguson is described as being armed and dangerous.

Harrison has worked at various public safety agencies since 2015, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Alamo Police Department has nine officers, five of whom work part-time.

Harrison was the first Alamo officer killed in the line of duty, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Messages of support for his department and family poured in in response to the shooting.

The incident took place 90 miles southeast of Macon and about 124 miles west of Savannah.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




