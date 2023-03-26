Tragedy: Student, 19, Plunged to Death While Trying to Help Girl at Mexico Hotel

Mystery turned into tragedy as the cause of death of an Ohio State student from New Jersey was revealed.

The college announced earlier this month that Henry Meacock, of Westfield, New Jersey, died during spring break, without revealing any detail, according to WOSU-FM.

Then came reports on social media and a report from a Spanish-language newspaper that Meacock had died after a three-story fall at the Mexican hotel where he was staying, the New York Post reported.

The incident took place at the Melia Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 15.

Family, friends attend funeral of Ohio State student Henry Meacock who plunged to death in Mexico https://t.co/XZsE6bwl60 pic.twitter.com/DHmmKjxLuQ — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2023

According to the reports, the 19-year-old tried to jump from one balcony to another.

The Post said social media postings indicated that Meacock was trying to recover an object that a female guest at the hotel had dropped, variously identified as an ID and a phone.

When he stepped off his balcony to retrieve the object, a plexiglass platform gave way and he fell.

Have today’s young people completely lost all common sense? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (36 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

All indications are that his death was an accident.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” a representative of the State Department said.

Spring breaker Henry Meacock died after falling from Mexican hotel balcony https://t.co/QdQ6ULs8uL — Go News Daily (@GoNewsDaily1) March 25, 2023



Immediately after her brother’s death, Ellie Meacock wrote about him on an Instagram page that is now private.

“My baby brother, I can’t believe it. Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you. You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever,” she wrote, according to the Post.

“The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours,” she continued.

We are truly heartbroken at the passing of Henry Meacock, a WHS Varsity Golf Alumni. Henry was such an easy-going and positive young man who was always smiling and loved to play golf. Sending our love, prayers, and support to the Meacock family. @WHS_BlueDevils pic.twitter.com/ZzVF7fBEWk — WHS Boys Golf (@whsbgolf) March 20, 2023

His obituary recalled him this way: “He had an infectious laugh that was understated but just wanted to make you laugh and giggle with him. He had a smile that would light up the room like no other. He was a boy of a million different facial expressions and could mimic anything or anyone.”

“He oozed kindness wherever he went and never judged others or tried to change anyone’s mind but at the same time held on to his beliefs. He was a gentleman to his very core and as genuine a person you could ever wish to meet,” the obituary said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.