Tragedy: Student, 19, Plunged to Death While Trying to Help Girl at Mexico Hotel

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2023 at 10:24am
Mystery turned into tragedy as the cause of death of an Ohio State student from New Jersey was revealed.

The college announced earlier this month that Henry Meacock, of Westfield, New Jersey, died during spring break, without revealing any detail, according to WOSU-FM.

Then came reports on social media and a report from a Spanish-language newspaper that Meacock had died after a three-story fall at the Mexican hotel where he was staying, the New York Post reported.

The incident took place at the Melia Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 15.

According to the reports, the 19-year-old tried to jump from one balcony to another.

The Post said social media postings indicated that Meacock was trying to recover an object that a female guest at the hotel had dropped, variously identified as an ID and a phone.

When he stepped off his balcony to retrieve the object, a plexiglass platform gave way and he fell.

All indications are that his death was an accident.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” a representative of the State Department said.


Immediately after her brother’s death, Ellie Meacock wrote about him on an Instagram page that is now private.

“My baby brother, I can’t believe it. Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you. You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever,” she wrote, according to the Post.

“The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours,” she continued.

His obituary recalled him this way: “He had an infectious laugh that was understated but just wanted to make you laugh and giggle with him. He had a smile that would light up the room like no other. He was a boy of a million different facial expressions and could mimic anything or anyone.”

“He oozed kindness wherever he went and never judged others or tried to change anyone’s mind but at the same time held on to his beliefs. He was a gentleman to his very core and as genuine a person you could ever wish to meet,” the obituary said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation