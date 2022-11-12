Parler Share
News

Tragedy at Texas Airshow: WWII Bomber Collides with Fighter in Midair, Fireballs on Impact

 By Richard Moorhead  November 12, 2022 at 3:14pm
Parler Share

Tragedy has struck at a Texas airshow, with two antique aircraft colliding in midair.

A World War II-era P-63 Kingcobra fighter struck a Boeing B-17 bomber during the airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to KXAS-TV.

Cellphone video of the catastrophic crash reveals the fighter approaching the bomber from above, possibly out of the bomber pilot’s line of sight.

Both planes plummeted to the ground in pieces after the collision and exploded on impact.

Trending:
Biden Snubs America's Heroes on Veterans Day, This Is What He Did Instead

Observers reacted to the crash with shock.

“I honestly can’t believe that we witnessed that,” spectator Morgan Curry said.

Information regarding casualties hadn’t been released an hour after the crash.

One Texas photographer indicated on Twitter that the crews of both aircraft were killed in the collision.

Related:
Watch: 'Oh, S***' - Passenger Films from Plane Window as Engine Erupts Into Roaring Flames

The Federal Aviation Authority and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the circumstances of the crash, according to KXAS.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Tragedy at Texas Airshow: WWII Bomber Collides with Fighter in Midair, Fireballs on Impact
Road to White House Begins: Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Republican Governors in Scathing Rants
So Far, Musk Has Made at Least 1 Twitter Employee Throw Up
Watch: Biden Speech Derailed When a Strange Noise Stops Him Dead in His Tracks
Biden Snubs America's Heroes on Veterans Day, This Is What He Did Instead
See more...

Conversation