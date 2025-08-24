Tragedy in Texas as High School Football Player Dies After Practice: 'Our Hearts are Broken'

A 15-year-old died Wednesday after becoming ill at a football practice in Lancaster, Texas.

Preston Malone III, a sophomore at Lancaster Early College High School, had told his coaches during drills on Monday that he wasn’t feeling right, KDFW-TV in Dallas reported.

Suspecting a heat-related illness, athletic trainers treated him accordingly, placing him in a cold tub before calling 911.

“They were not outside; they were indoors, but nevertheless, he still suffered an extreme heat stroke,” Preston Malone Sr., the boy’s grandfather, said in a Facebook video on Tuesday.

Paramedics transported Malone to a nearby hospital, where doctors thought he would recover.

“He never lost consciousness and was able to have conversations with our athletic trainer, the EM staff, and our head coach. He shared with the coach he was even sorry for not finishing his workout,” Kimberly Simpson, a spokeswoman for Lancaster Independent School District, said in a statement.

Malone’s head coach and athletic trainer both stayed with him at the hospital that night, according to WFAA-TV in Dallas.

He died Wednesday morning.

“He was an exceptional student and did things the Tiger way. He excelled in everything that he did, and he will be remembered for that,” Simpson said.

Lancaster ISD Superintendent A. Katrise Perera released a statement after Malone’s death.

“Our hearts are broken, and we extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, classmates, teammates, and teachers during this unimaginable time of loss. We ask our community to join us in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Lancaster ISD canceled football practices for the rest of the week, as well as a scrimmage game scheduled for Thursday.

Prior to Malone’s death, his grandfather tearfully asked for prayers.

“I’m asking for your prayers, because my son and daughter-in-law, and all of the family, we’re in shock and awe because [Preston] was unable to walk with the stroke, having some of his organs begin to shut down,” Malone Sr. said.

“Now my grandson is fighting for his life. Preston the third! P-Three! … Oh my God; I need the prayers of the righteous. Oh my God — to pray for my grandson,” he later said in the Facebook prayer call.

