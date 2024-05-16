Tragic: A 10-Year-Old Kills Himself After Vicious Bullying Over His Looks - School was Called 20 Times About It

A 10-year-old Indiana boy committed suicide after being viciously bullied at school for a year, spotlighting the critical importance of protecting our children.

Sammy Teusch, a fourth-grader at Greenfield Intermediate School, was bullied over his looks right up until the night before he killed himself, his parents told WTHR-TV.

Sam and Nichole Teusch said their son killed himself on the morning of Sunday, May 5.

“I held him in my arms,” his dad said. “I did the thing no father should ever have to do. And anytime I close my eyes, it’s all I can see.”

“He was my little boy,” Sammy’s mom told WTHR. “He was my baby.”

The disconsolate parents said they had complained 20 times about the bullying, which began last year in elementary school and continued this year at Greenfield Intermediate School.

“They were making fun of him for his glasses in the beginning, then on to make fun of his teeth,” his father said. “It went on for a long time.”

Sammy’s dad said the bullies also insulted the boy’s mom and repeatedly threatened to beat him up.

NEW: 10-year-old boy takes his own life after getting constantly bullied at school for his glasses and teeth. Heartbreaking. Sammy Teusch of Greenfield, Indiana was bullied up until the night he took his own life according to his family. The parents say they contacted the… pic.twitter.com/MTci1UPWxM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2024

The nonstop verbal harassment then escalated into violence, his dad told WTHR.

“He was beat up on the school bus, and the kids broke his glasses and everything,” Sam Teusch said.

“And I called the school and I’m like, ‘What are you doing about this? It keeps getting worse and worse and worse. And it’s not getting any better. It’s getting worse,'” the dad recounted.

The school district’s superintendent, Harold Olin, told WTHR the parents never submitted a bullying report.

“But he also said the school’s administrators and counselor had regular conversations with the family throughout the year, though he can’t share the content of those conversations,” according to the outlet.







Sammy’s father said the school was well aware his son was being constantly harassed.

“They knew this was going on,” Teusch said. “They knew this was going on.”

There are no words to adequately convey how heartbreaking this tragedy is.

Public schools these days rabidly push toxic left-wing propaganda such as critical race theory and transgenderism while doing little to stem the epidemic of school bullying.

WARNING: The videos below show graphic violence that view may find disturbing.

Fourteen-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life the day after a video was posted online of her being savagely beaten by bullies at school. pic.twitter.com/UyOEaIslbK — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 13, 2023

Another child was beaten and bullied at school. Eagle Ridge School in MN pic.twitter.com/VLOfjxpzed — Ellen/SeaSandII (@EllenMomGUM) March 17, 2024

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24/7.

