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Activists march through Manhattan in March 2025 during a Trans Day of Visibility protest.
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Activists march through Manhattan in March 2025 during a Trans Day of Visibility protest. The transgender movement suffered a bad blow in April with the publication of a Finnish study that showed so-called transition therapy appears to do more harm than good.  (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Tragic: 30-Year Trans Kids Study Shows 6x Higher Psychiatric Morbidity with 'Gender Affirming Care' in Some Cases

 By Samantha Chang  June 1, 2026 at 1:04pm
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A 30-year Finnish study found that adolescents who identify as “transgender” suffer significantly more mental problems after undergoing “gender reassignment” procedures such as irreversible genital mutilation surgery and hormone therapy.

The research, which was published in the medical journal Acta Paediatrica on April 4, is the latest nail in the coffin for the transgender movement, a phase of quack medicine that is being ripped to shreds with each passing day.

The irony is stated in the study itself, which notes that gender reassignment is “often suggested to be beneficial, even vital, for the mental health of adolescents suffering from GD [gender dysphoria], but the evidence supporting subsequent improvements in mental health, quality of life, or functioning is very limited.”

The study compared a control group to 2,083 individuals who were referred to gender identity clinics in Finland between 1996 and 2019. All were under the age of 23 at the time of their referrals.

Among some cases, specifically those of young men who “transitioned” to female identities, researchers found psychiatric morbidity rate — meaning the incidence of mental disorders — was more than six times higher after the medical intervention than before.

Researchers found that “among adolescents who underwent medical gender reassignment, psychiatric morbidity increased markedly during follow-up — rising from 9.8% to 60.7% in feminising gender reassignment and from 21.6% to 54.5% in masculinising gender reassignment.”

“After adjusting for prior psychiatric treatment, all gender-referred adolescents had similarly elevated risks of psychiatric morbidity, with hazard ratios approximately three times higher than female controls and five times higher than male controls,” the researchers found.

In a nutshell, while gender-confused individuals have underlying psychiatric issues, getting transgender procedures often worsens their problems — particularly depression, anxiety, and suicidal inclinations.

“These adolescents had markedly higher psychiatric morbidity than controls before and after referral, with treatment needs often persisting and even intensifying after medical interventions — on some, they might even have a negative impact,” the study stated.

Do you think the study results are accurate - that so-called gender affirming care actually makes kids more mentally ill?

The findings aren’t surprising, since it’s absurd to suggest that children should be allowed make irreversible, life-changing decisions — such as girls and young women having their breasts cut off — when they’re emotionally immature.

Even radical leftists don’t oppose laws that protect children from alcohol, drugs, and smoking. Yet they insist that kids should be allowed to undergo surgical and chemical mutilation that could damage them for life.

As is the case with most of their absurd “pet causes” — such as illegal immigration — there’s no common sense in the left’s dangerous fetishization of transgenderism.

In February, a New York jury awarded a plaintiff $2 million in damages after concluding that her doctors negligently chopped off her breasts when she was a 16-year-old girl who identified for a time as “transgender.”

The landmark verdict in favor of the young woman ho sued her doctors after regretting her “gender transition” surgery has marked a turning point in the left’s reckless glorification of transgenderism.

Related:
Woman Who Detransitioned After Double Mastectomy Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with Woke Therapists

This latest 30-year Finnish study is yet another deathblow for this warped sickness.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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