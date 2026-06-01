A 30-year Finnish study found that adolescents who identify as “transgender” suffer significantly more mental problems after undergoing “gender reassignment” procedures such as irreversible genital mutilation surgery and hormone therapy.

The research, which was published in the medical journal Acta Paediatrica on April 4, is the latest nail in the coffin for the transgender movement, a phase of quack medicine that is being ripped to shreds with each passing day.

The irony is stated in the study itself, which notes that gender reassignment is “often suggested to be beneficial, even vital, for the mental health of adolescents suffering from GD [gender dysphoria], but the evidence supporting subsequent improvements in mental health, quality of life, or functioning is very limited.”

The study compared a control group to 2,083 individuals who were referred to gender identity clinics in Finland between 1996 and 2019. All were under the age of 23 at the time of their referrals.

Among some cases, specifically those of young men who “transitioned” to female identities, researchers found psychiatric morbidity rate — meaning the incidence of mental disorders — was more than six times higher after the medical intervention than before.

Researchers found that “among adolescents who underwent medical gender reassignment, psychiatric morbidity increased markedly during follow-up — rising from 9.8% to 60.7% in feminising gender reassignment and from 21.6% to 54.5% in masculinising gender reassignment.”

“After adjusting for prior psychiatric treatment, all gender-referred adolescents had similarly elevated risks of psychiatric morbidity, with hazard ratios approximately three times higher than female controls and five times higher than male controls,” the researchers found.

HEARTBREAKING: “When I was 12 years old, I sort of got fixated on the idea of being transgender and by the time I turned 14, I was approved for testosterone & a double mastectomy… I’ll suffer with ‘gender-affirming’ care for the rest of my life.”@burnyourbinder pic.twitter.com/LTRa0SJyoR — Independent Women (@IWF) May 26, 2026

In a nutshell, while gender-confused individuals have underlying psychiatric issues, getting transgender procedures often worsens their problems — particularly depression, anxiety, and suicidal inclinations.

“These adolescents had markedly higher psychiatric morbidity than controls before and after referral, with treatment needs often persisting and even intensifying after medical interventions — on some, they might even have a negative impact,” the study stated.

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The findings aren’t surprising, since it’s absurd to suggest that children should be allowed make irreversible, life-changing decisions — such as girls and young women having their breasts cut off — when they’re emotionally immature.

Even radical leftists don’t oppose laws that protect children from alcohol, drugs, and smoking. Yet they insist that kids should be allowed to undergo surgical and chemical mutilation that could damage them for life.

As is the case with most of their absurd “pet causes” — such as illegal immigration — there’s no common sense in the left’s dangerous fetishization of transgenderism.

In February, a New York jury awarded a plaintiff $2 million in damages after concluding that her doctors negligently chopped off her breasts when she was a 16-year-old girl who identified for a time as “transgender.”

Fox Varian Malpractice Trial Proceedings – Pre-Surgery Doubts and External Pressures: Before the 2019 double mastectomy at age 16, Varian confided to staff at the Albany Pride Center that she felt significant pressure from family, friends, and culture to decisively choose a male… pic.twitter.com/Jjtsega1gl — Lerato Pillay 🇿🇦💎🇿🇦 (@LeratoPillayZA) February 2, 2026

The landmark verdict in favor of the young woman ho sued her doctors after regretting her “gender transition” surgery has marked a turning point in the left’s reckless glorification of transgenderism.

This latest 30-year Finnish study is yet another deathblow for this warped sickness.

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