'Very Tragic': 5 People Found Dead in a Single Home, Including 2 Children

Five people, including two children, were found dead in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning, according to police.

While very little was known about the slayings as of early Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Police Department said on social media that those found dead were each homicide victims.

Per a department spokesperson, the bodies were discovered around 9:30 a.m. local time.

According to KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, officers found the bodies about 9:35 a.m. in a home in the suburb of Yukon.

#BREAKING OKC Police are investigating after five people were reportedly found dead inside of a home off SW29th & Mirage St. We are currently waiting for more info from police. @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/jZU4aBoAiL — Katie Arata (@katiearatatv) April 22, 2024

The home in the 2800 block of Mirage Street – just blocks from the major intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Czech Hall Road – was deemed a crime scene.

Sgt. Gary Knight, the police department’s spokesman, described what was found as “very tragic.”

“Police were notified about five deceased people inside a residence in southeast Oklahoma City,” Knight said in a short Facebook live update on the department page.

He added, “When officers arrived they made entry into the home and did indeed find five people in there who were deceased.”

“The five people had injuries, all consistent with homicide,” Knight added.

The officer said there was no doubt the deaths were consistent with a mass murder inside the home. They were not deaths due to accidental causes, such as drug overdoses, he said.

“This wasn’t a gas-type of a situation or a fentanyl-type of situation,” Knight said. “These are five people who were killed.”

Taylor Mitchell, a reporter with the Oklahoma City NBC News affiliate KFOR-TV, reported she was told the victims each died “violently.”

We are currently on a tragic scene in SW OKC. Five people have been found dead inside a home in the Czech Hall neighborhood. According to police, their deaths ended “violently.” We know at least two were children. @kfor pic.twitter.com/sgsi9WujHv — Taylor Mitchell (@taymitchell_tv) April 22, 2024

Knight said investigators would have to obtain a warrant to enter the home and begin a comprehensive investigation.

But he did note, “Of the five [dead] at least two were children.”

Yukon is considered a relatively safe bedroom community in the Sooner State, and had a population of just over 23,000 at the time of the 2020 Census.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.