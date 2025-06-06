Tragic Accident with Helium Balloon Takes Life of 6-Year-Old Boy

Helium balloons are often a part of celebrations, as they were for the recent sixth birthday of Gunner Hyatt of Mount Carmel, Illinois.

In this case, a balloon in the boy’s house for his birthday played a role in his death.

Gunner’s May 29 death was linked to inhaling helium from a Mylar balloon, according to the New York Post.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of death is consistent with suffocation due to a Mylar-helium filled balloon,” Wabash County Coroner Shaun Keepes said.

“While often seen as harmless decorations, these balloons can pose serious risks – particularly to young children – including the rare but devastating possibility of suffocation and/or helium toxicity,” Keepes said, according to WFIE-TV.

“The Wabash County Coroner’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking accident,” he said. “As a community, please hold this family in your prayers.”

Further testing will be done to determine the official cause of death.

The Mount Carmel Police Department and the Illinois State Police Child Death Task Force are also investigating Gunner’s death.

In a post on Facebook, Bethany Hyatt, the boy’s aunt, called his death “a tragic accident.”

She wrote that Gunner “was an absolute joy and such a thrilling child to be around. there’s not a person that knew him that would say he wasn’t an incredible child. my heart and my childs heart are broken at the the loss of him. there are no words to express how deeply we are feeling his absence.”

She said Gunner “will forever be in our thoughts and we will never truly recover from this. we find comfort in knowing that he will never know the sorrows of life because his six short years were spent in happiness.”

“[T]hank you all so so much for the outpouring of love and support you’ve shown our family during this time, it’s astonishing to see how loved he was,” she wrote.

She said Gunner “is with God now and knows no sadness. now we have to learn to live with our loss of him.”

His obituary recalled him as “a joyful and fun-spirited little boy whose laughter brightened every room and whose heart was full of adventure. He was the happiest outdoors-whether he was playing baseball, fishing by the water or exploring the woods hunting.”

“He shared a special bond with his daddy, especially when they were working side by side in the garage, and he loved playing Fortnite with his mommy, their time together was filled with fun and giggles,” the obituary said.

“Gunner looked up to his big brother and sister and loved nothing more than playing and laughing with them. He had a huge love for monster trucks and never missed a chance to go mud riding with his family,” the obituary said.

“Gunner lived life with a fearless spirit, a playful heart, and a smile that will never be forgotten,” the obituary said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.