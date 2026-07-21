Tragic Bravery: 5 Die Trying to Save Struggling Swimmer, Distraught Child Forced to Flag Down Motorist for Help

An absolute tragedy struck Sunday when five brave souls lost their lives trying to save someone struggling to swim in the Scioto River in Powell, Ohio.

That evening around 9 p.m., a driver noticed a child running along the road near the river in need of help. Earlier, a member of the group went in the water but started struggling, leading the five — two women and three men — to go in and help.

Delaware County Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer said, “That’s when the tragedy started to occur.”

WLWT reported that the driver called 911 after talking with the child, who said these people were family members.

By the time first responders arrived, the women were rescued but pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Efforts to find the three men led to the discovery of their bodies on Monday afternoon.

There were two children taken into custody who were present Sunday.

Would you have tried to rescue the swimmer yourself or called authorities? Yes No

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The Associated Press, citing the U.S. Geological Survey water gauge from a dam near the Scioto River, said waters were high and traveling fast. Water was flowing at a rate of 350 cubic feet — or 10 cubic meters — per second.

Balzer commented on the connection of the adults and the children involved, saying, “There may have been two sets of parents, two children and then someone else.”

He explained how the situation escalated to become as deadly as it was, per the Daily Mail.

“It’s not unusual for one person to be struggling in the water.”

“Other people attempt to save them, yet they don’t have the skills to do that, so we end up with multiple deaths.”

The sheriff added that swimmers need to be sure of themselves before undertaking a rescue like this. “Anytime you’re near water, you need to be confident in your swimming ability or have safety devices available. There’s no shame in wearing a life jacket.”

“It saves lives every day,” he said.

This is heartbreaking. Those five people were beyond brave, showing a Christlike willingness to sacrifice themselves for another person.

Many would have stood by, hoping to get help from emergency services before it was too late. For so many people to risk themselves is an act of love almost unseen in today’s world.

Two children are now left without their five family members, who were likely parents from what the sheriff said.

They need our prayers.

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