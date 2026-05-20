Tragic: College Football Player Dead at 22, Coach Says 'He Will Be Sincerely Missed'

Tragedy has rocked the college football world.

Sam Houston State University, a public research university in Texas, announced on Sunday that one of its standout young men had passed away.

The Bearkats football program confirmed the tragic news in an X post.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of William Davis. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family today. pic.twitter.com/yam9idMERc — Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) May 18, 2026

William Davis, a talented defensive back, was just 22 years old.

Davis’ collegiate career began at Virginia Union, before he transferred to West Virginia. He would graduate from West Virginia in 2025 with a master of science in sports management.

Despite graduating, Davis sought to continue his football career, eventually leading him to Sam Houston, where he was set to compete for a roster spot, per Fox News.

Both Sam Houston’s football head coach and athletic director offered their condolences in a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis,” Bearkats head coach Phil Longo said. “Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew.”

“Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed. Tanya, the kids and I are praying for Will’s family during this difficult time.”

“We lost a member of our Bearkat family this weekend and everyone is in pain today,” Bobby Williams, the school’s director of athletics, added. “My heart hurts right now for the family, friends, coaches and teammates of William Davis.”

“We are never prepared when we lose someone suddenly in our lives and it’s especially tough when it is someone so young and still has a full life in front of them. I want to express my sincerest condolences to Will’s family and everyone whose lives he touched.”

While both the school and Davis’ family have been understandably mum on the topic, other reports are suggesting that Davis may have taken his own life.

NFL news aggregator Dov Kleiman made the unconfirmed claim on X in a post that’s been viewed over 100,000 times, according to the social media platform’s publicly available metrics:

Heartbreaking: Sam Houston standout DB Will Davis passed away last night in an apparent suicide. He recently transferred from West Virginia in January and was a 1st-Team All-Conference DB at Virginia Union. Rest in Peace 🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/s6c4NsgnoC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2026

A suicide would, however, belie the genuine excitement that Davis appeared to have about playing football for the Bearkats.

According to Nilson Sports, this is what Davis had to say about his forthcoming post-graduate season: “Sam Houston felt like home from the moment I first set foot on campus.”

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