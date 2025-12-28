Tragic: Man Plunges 230 Feet to His Death During Ski Lift Collision with His Wife Sitting Next to Him

A German tourist died after plunging approximately 230 feet from a ski lift during a collision at a resort in northern Montenegro this past weekend.

According to a report from People magazine that cited multiple European news outlets, the victim was identified only as a 34-year-old man from Germany.

The man’s wife was riding beside him at the time of the crash and was seriously injured.

The incident occurred Sunday, Dec. 21, at the Savin Kuk ski resort near the town of Žabljak in Montenegro’s Durmitor Mountains, according to German newspaper Die Frankfurter Rundschau and Montenegrin outlets Vijesti and Pobjeda.

Per the reports, two double chairlifts collided during what was an otherwise routine day at the resort.

According to one outlet, one of the cable car baskets slipped and struck the basket in front of it.

The impact caused the German man to fall from the lift, resulting in his death.

His wife, a 30-year-old German woman, was trapped in the same basket following the collision.

She was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

The woman reportedly suffered a fractured femur and a head injury, according to reports.

Following the crash, local authorities ordered the ski lift shut down.

The closure allowed police to conduct a preliminary investigation into what caused the accident.

As a result of the shutdown, at least three other tourists remained stranded on the lift for several hours, according to the reports.

Rescue workers eventually evacuated everyone who was trapped.

The evacuation took place during dangerous weather conditions in the rugged region.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims involved in the incident, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Žabljak’s tourism office did not immediately respond to media inquiries.

According to the German newspaper Die Frankfurter Rundschau, Žabljak Mayor Rados Zugic is calling for a thorough investigation of the incident.

“We insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine who is responsible,” Zugic said.

Montenegro is a Balkan country known for its mountain terrain and has emerged in recent years as a popular destination for affordable skiing.

