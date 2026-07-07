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Rep. Bennie Thompson delivers an opening statement during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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Rep. Bennie Thompson delivers an opening statement during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Tragic TDS: Dem Lawmaker from One of Poorest Districts in US Says Avoid Trump Accounts That Could Give Poor Kids $250k by Age 18

 By Randy DeSoto  July 7, 2026 at 4:07pm
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Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi advised his constituents, and anyone else who will listen, not to open Trump Accounts, which are meant to benefit children.

The accounts were authorized by a provision in last summer’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that allows $1,000 in seed money for every American born between 2025 and 2028 for the benefit of the child when he or she reaches adulthood.

But you have to open the account to receive the benefit.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that over 6 million babies had accounts open for them, which were funded this week.

Thompson, who was chairman of the Jan. 6 committee and a critic of the president, posted Monday on social media: “It’s safe to say, I would pass on a Trump account. Trump University already taught us what happens when his name is on the brochure. Does a $25 million settlement ring a bell?”

Trump University was a failed venture that ran from 2005 to 2010. The program, which aimed to teach Trump’s personal real estate and business strategies, was eventually shuttered.

The president of course has had many successful business ventures, primarily through the Trump Organization’s real estate investments, and his net worth is currently estimated at $6.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Why Thompson would advise parents not to open Trump Accounts is unfathomable. The Democrat represents one of the poorest districts in the country, with a per capita income of $27,380 and a median household income of $47,495. The national median household average is $83,730.

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Nearly a quarter of the residents of Mississippi’s second congressional district live below the poverty line.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters in late May, “Trump Accounts, I believe, are the most important benefit for young people since the GI Bill.”

“Nearly six million American children have been signed up already for Trump Accounts, which will launch on July 4th,” he added. “I would encourage all of you to go to TrumpAccounts.gov to sign up.”

The website has both a link to download the app, as well as access to online Form 4547 to start the account.

In December, Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife Susan announced that they would be contributing $6.25 billion to the Trump Accounts of 25 million children.

“Through our charitable funds, we are thrilled to be contributing $6.25 billion to seed 25 million additional accounts with $250 each,” they said. “These deposits will reach the accounts of most children age 10 and under who were born prior to the qualifying date for the federal newborn contribution.”

CNBC reported at the time that the Dells’ contributions will go to ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less.

The accounts “will be open for additional private contributions each year from family, friends, parents, employers, churches, private foundations, and more,” Trump pointed out in July 2025.

Several other companies announced they will be making contributions to the Trump Accounts, including Visa, Comcast, Uber, and Charles Schwab, the White House said.

Axios reported last summer that each child’s account can take up to $5,000 in additional contributions each year, including up to $2,500 on a tax-free basis by a parent’s employer.

CNN’s business reporter David Goldman noted on Monday, “If you do max out your contributions, you’re talking about some really serious money — about a quarter million dollars by the time your child is 18.”

After the child reaches 18, the money can be used for college tuition or other schooling, a first home down payment, seed money to start a business, or retirement savings, among other things.

If the money is withdrawn for non-authorized uses, there is a 10 percent penalty plus back taxes, presumably on capital gains, Goldman pointed out.

Bennie Thompson is engaging in malfeasance by advising people not to open Trump Accounts. Time for him to put partisanship aside, for once.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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