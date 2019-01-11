Shoplifter Leads Police on 100 MPH Chase While Littering Undergarments

An Indiana woman allegedly led police on a dangerous high-speed police chase as bras and panties flew out her car’s window Wednesday night.

Holly Sansone, 34, allegedly was driving away from police at nearly 100 mph, running through red lights, sideswiping vehicles and almost crashing into a vehicle head-on.

She is suspected of robbing a Kohl’s store in Portage, Indiana, according to The Northwest Indiana Times.

The chase reportedly started around 6:30 p.m. after a police officer confronted Sansone about stealing various items.

“I’ve gotta go,” Sansone allegedly said, before speeding off.

Stealing bras and ladies’ underpants from @Kohls and leading police on a chase is what Holly Sansone of Portage is accused of doing. Investigators say Sansone was throwing the stolen underpants out of her car as she was driving at nearly 100 mph: https://t.co/lF8B5MiUTp pic.twitter.com/BAb2mthcIB — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) January 11, 2019

The chase ended when Sansone’s car tires blew out.

She allegedly stole $445 worth of items: four bras, 14 pairs of underwear, some air freshener refills and candles, The Associated Press reported.

She will face charges for escaping and resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and theft.

Portage is about an hour from Chicago.

