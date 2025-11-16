Trailer Park Near Military Base Linked to Chinese Communist Party: The Base Commander Had No Clue

Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican from Missouri, said Tuesday on NewsNation that a former commander of Whiteman Air Force Base was completely unaware of a nearby trailer park allegedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Whiteman Air Force Base, home to America’s nuclear-capable B-2 bombers, shares a fence with a trailer park allegedly linked to the CCP.

In an interview with “On Balance With Leland Vittert,” Alford said he had personally spoken with the former base commander, who retired just two days before the top-secret “Midnight Hammer” strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025.

“I just talked to the former commander of the base who retired two days before the Midnight Hammer strike, and he wasn’t aware that this existed. The problem is that CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] needs to step up its game, and we’re going to help in doing that,” Alford told Vittert.

“These are transactions that happened in the past. I think CFIUS is concentrated now on present transactions and those going forward. I think we need to take a look back at transactions maybe in the last 10 years.”

Alford said the Treasury Department unit failed to scrutinize the Whiteman property despite its proximity to America’s stealth bomber fleet.

“We get CFIUS under the Treasury Department, and I’m on the Financial Services General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees that, and we get them on the ball. I’m not blaming this on Secretary Bessent whatsoever. This goes back, I think, to the Biden administration. They did not even put Whiteman Air Force Base on their list of scrutiny,” Alford said.

Business filings show a tangle of shell companies created specifically to buy the trailer park next to Whiteman Air Force Base.

Four days after Property Solutions 3603 LP registered as a Missouri limited partnership on Aug. 28, 2017, it purchased the roughly 25-acre RV park just north of the base in Knob Noster, a town of 2,902.

In October 2017, control of the trailer park shifted to a Georgia-based firm owned by Canadian couple Esther Mei and Cheng Hu.

Business records in Missouri, Michigan, and Utah show the pair also operate Property Solutions 3603 and two other companies that all share the same Michigan address.

