Trans Activist Group: Nashville Shooter 'Had No Other Effective Way to Be Seen' Than Killing Innocent Children

Ever since it came out that 28-year-old Nashville, Tennessee mass shooting suspect Audrey Cole identified as transgender, the establishment media, progressive politicians and LGBT organizations have been trying to keep the quiet part of the narrative very quiet, indeed.

So, at least one can say this for a radical group calling itself the Trans Resistance Network: It said the quiet part very, very loud.

In a Monday statement on its Twitter account, the group said Hale had to kill six people, including three children, at the Christian primary school she once attended because she “had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others.”

While the account is now locked, independent journalist Andy Ngo and Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire reported on the statement before the account was made private.

The Trans Resistance Network — which describes itself on its website as “a collective of experienced organizers, committed allies and concerned groups who are coming together for the long-term survival and well-being of gender diverse people in a more extreme environment” — said that the shooting at The Covenant School “is not one tragedy, but two.”

“The first tragedy today is the loss of life of three children and adults,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to those families dealing with the loss of loved ones. There is nothing we can offer that will comfort the hurt, or ease the sorrow.”

The group could make it worse, however — and, in the next paragraph, proceeded to do so.

“The second and more complex tragedy is that Aiden or Aubrey Hale, who felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself,” the statement read.

(Audrey Hale was a woman who reportedly identified as a male. The Trans Resistance Network referred to her with masculine pronouns. The words here are quoted verbatim.)

Should the shooter's manifesto be published? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 79% (440 Votes) No: 21% (119 Votes)

“We do not claim to know the individual or have access to their inner thoughts and feelings,” the statement continued. “We do know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society.”

The statement went on to say that transgender individuals “deal with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and PTSD from the near-constant drum beat of anti-trans hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions, denial of our existence, and calls for de-transition and forced conversion.”

“All of these factors contribute to a population that is medically under-served and who often face anti-trans bias while accessing care leading to significant physical and mental health disparities. Hate has consequences.”

In other words, if you do not affirm the radical trans community’s anti-biological view of human biology, you are committing genocide and — well, what choice do the Audrey Hales of the world have but to kill you and your children?

The group then commanded news organizations to “respect the self-identified pronouns of transgender individuals who come across your desk” and reminded everyone who saw the statement that “[w]e will not be eradicated or erased.”

“Hate has consequences.” Radical #trans activist group, the Trans Resistance Network, has released a statement mourning the death of the #Nashville Christian school mass shooter. The statement says there were two tragedies, the murder of the children & school staff, & also that… pic.twitter.com/XkbEeqfb7j — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Now, it’s fully worth noting the Trans Resistance Network is an apparently new, extremist organization with a limited number of supporters. Its Twitter account, opened in June 2022, had 3,281 followers as of Wednesday morning.

That’s why it gets to say the quiet part out loud. There were plenty of people with more clout saying the same thing in much more muted tones.

For instance: It turns out that Hale left behind a manifesto before her shooting. Normally, the cries on the left would be for the manifesto to be distributed to the media to find out just what kind of regressive, bigoted, white-supremacist incel thinking spurred this shooter on.

This time, however, LGBT groups are begging for it to remain private.

“It should not be published,” said Jordan Budd, executive director of Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere, in an interview with Newsweek. “The focus should be on how this was able to happen in the first place. There should not be such easy access to deadly weaponry.”

“While it would certainly give insight into the motivations of this deeply troubled individual that could help shed light into root causes, we know from tragedies like this that additional glorification of the shooter could inspire others to take similar violent acts for attention,” said Charles Moran, national president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group for gay GOP members.

Laura McGinnis, a spokeswoman for pro-LGBT group PFLAG, said it might increase the risk of contagion and “the contents don’t change the outcome of the tragedy.”

In other words: Let’s not talk about the motive. Copycat crimes are always a concern after episodes like this, and besides, blaming the motive in this case might put everyone on the left in a very awkward position.

And then there were those willing to subtly blame conservatives. ABC News’ Terry Moran noted during his network’s coverage that the “state of Tennessee earlier this month passed and the governor signed a bill that banned transgender medical care for minors” and passed “a law that prohibited adult entertainment, including male and female impersonators, after a series of drag show controversies in that state” involving minors.

He added it was “a highly unusual crime in so many ways, a tragedy that now involves what may be this boiling controversy across the country around transgender health care.”

So, Tennessee was asking for it?







And then there was Benjamin Ryan, a freelancer for NBC News. According to the New York Post, in a now-deleted tweet, Ryan wrote: “NBC has ID’d the Nashville school shooter as Audrey Hale, 28, who identifies as transgender and had no previous criminal record. Nashville is home to the Daily Wire, a hub of anti-trans activity by @MattWalshBlog, @BenShapiro and @MichaelJKnowles.”

It’s muted, but it’s still there: Audrey Hale was living in a veritable hub of anti-trans sentiment. What choice did she have but to go on a murderous spree? What other option was there besides destroying the lives of six human beings, and creating anguish for only God knows how many people who loved them? She had to “lash out.”

No, none of these people were as foolish or extreme as the Trans Resistance Network. They weren’t trying to paint this as righteous terrorism, an act of trans-jihad. I doubt any of them even subliminally believe something that stomach-turning.

But deep inside the left’s hive mind, you can almost hear the whisper if you listen closely enough:

“Sure, it’s a tragedy. But shouldn’t they have seen this coming to them, just a little bit?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.