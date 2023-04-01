Trans Activists Have Meltdown Inside Capitol After State Passes Bill Restricting Sexuality Toward Children

You would think that, after a transgender shooter targeted a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, and left behind a manifesto which the LGBT community is trying to block from being released, leftist activists would be pulling back on protests regarding either shootings or transgender issues.

And you would think wrongly. For the third time since Monday’s Nashville shooting, protesters have stormed a state capitol building — this time in Florida, where a bill expanding parental rights regarding the teaching of sexuality in public schools passed the state House of Representatives in Tallahassee on Friday.

“The measure passed Friday on the Transgender Day of Visibility as students packed the rotunda and shouted in protest,” the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

“The Student Unity Coalition of South Florida, a student group that advocates for BIPOC, Queer, and Trans Students of South Florida, led between 100 and 200 LGBTQ activists and allies in a march to the Capitol building.”

Happening outside House chambers right now at the Florida Capitol right now. pic.twitter.com/1ieGNzrRtc — Ernie Sampera (@Ernie_Sampera) March 31, 2023

In video taken from the protests, the activists can be seen having a meltdown, yelling, “Whose schools? Our schools! Whose schools? Our schools!”

BREAKING: Trans activists rally in Florida Capitol chanting “Whose schools? Our schools!” as bill passes that continues crackdown on sexual orientation and gender identity teachings Video taken by reporter @Ernie_Sampera pic.twitter.com/nXiO3wQBdL — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 31, 2023

The bill would make it illegal to force public school employees to use preferred pronouns that don’t correspond to a student’s gender, and would also prohibit schools from asking students to provide their preferred pronouns. It also provides a mechanism for parents to review objectionable materials both in libraries and curricula.

It passed the Republican-controlled House by a vote of 77-35, mostly along party lines. (Two Republicans voted against it.)

The bill is seen as an extension of the Parental Rights in Education Act, which banned instruction on matters related to sexuality and gender identity through the third grade in public schools; that bill colloquially became known among its liberal opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — which was ironic, considering the bill never said gay once.

This was the second so-called “transsurrection” since the Monday shooting — and the third such capitol incursion perpetrated by leftist activist groups.

In Kentucky, protesters stormed the capitol in Frankfort after the legislature overrode a veto by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on a bill that would ban transgender-related medical procedures from being performed on minors.

Trans protesters scream and chant after storming Kentucky Capitol pic.twitter.com/4jY3Cnxfrn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

There were 19 arrests in that protest, according to Fox News.

In a not-unrelated capitol incursion, leftists in Tennessee invaded the capitol there and disrupted a legislative session to demand the state pass gun control laws. Reuters reported that over 1,000 rioters entered the statehouse during the Tuesday protest.

The reporter who took the video at the Tennessee state Capitol that I embedded deleted her original tweet. Here is the video. pic.twitter.com/caqqlXKfPY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

Where, pray tell, are the calls to examine the videos and find the insurrectionists? (Or “transurrectionists,” as both those on the right and left took to calling them, either to shame or support them.)

Oh look, a transurrection. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) March 30, 2023

And why isn’t this being reported? After all, we now know these scenes of chaos were fundamentally similar to what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The answer is that, first, it doesn’t look good. It doesn’t fit the almighty narrative. Not only does it diminish the “insurrection” angle about Jan. 6, two of the protests involved transgender extremists entering statehouses in the days after a transgender shooter targeted a Christian school, and the other one involved a pro-gun-grabbing riot one day after the shooting, something that easily brings to mind the phrase “too soon.”

Mostly, though, it shows the true face of those they choose to enable. Whose schools? Their schools — and don’t you dare get in the way of these unhinged extremists determined to get their message into your child’s head. And when they get that message into their head, don’t stop them from being fed puberty blockers or having their breasts cut off. You wouldn’t want the screaming bearded clown in the Kentucky statehouse, wearing the Satanic horns and the pink vestments, to do something worse, now, would you?

Little wonder, then, that not only are these capitol riots not getting any coverage, coverage of the Nashville shooting is being muted and censored in the establishment media, so much so that the New York Post reports CBS News has forbidden its reporters from even referring to the alleged shooter as transgender. When the facts don’t conform to the reality they wish to create, they misdirect, misinform or simply erase.

Edward R. Murrow may have been a liberal of the highest order, but that whirring sound you hear is him spinning in his grave. He’s not the only newsman twirling around in their coffin over the events of the past week, either, I can assure you.

