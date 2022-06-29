Trans Athlete Who Beat Female Competitors Is Navy Vet Rejected from Women's Sport for Too Much Testosterone

When a 29-year-old man who identifies as a woman defeated young girls in a skateboarding contest over the weekend, questions abounded.

And a report on the man’s background casts even more doubt on the legitimacy of Ricci Tres’ victory.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, 29-year-old Tres was born Richard Batres and served four years in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer second class.

He got married and had three children with his wife, Hannah, before “transitioning.” While the couple has divorced, they were living and raising their kids together in Los Angeles as of last year, the Mail reported. The two also co-own a construction company.

“I am 28, I have three kids, I’m married, I did my time in the military, I own a company,” Tres said last year, according to the outlet. “I’ve decided that I like being pretty and cute.

“So everything that goes with that is female. I love female bodies. I think it’s a work of art.”

As any true scientist would tell you, loving female bodies does not make someone a female. In fact, Tres himself admitted he is not truly a woman — and “will never be.”

“I know I will never be a woman because women are miraculous. They have babies and create life and do all that awesome stuff,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “I’ll never have that ability, but I feel like I am a woman.

“I would have wished to be born one so I’ll try to fill that image as much as I can for myself and that pretty much involves being as cute as can be.”

Tres previously attempted to enter the Women’s Street USA Skateboarding National Championships with the hope of qualifying for the Olympics, but he was disqualified because his testosterone levels were too high, the Daily Mail reported.

In an interview following his disqualification, Tres said he hoped the standard to compete would change.

“You’re asking a professional athlete to compromise their health by trying to reach this unobtainable level, low level, of testosterone,” Tres said.







Tres is correct that men should not be encouraged to take hormones so they can compete in women’s competitions. However, his proposed solution is ridiculous.

Allowing men with high testosterone levels to compete against women is categorically unfair, and it would put women at an even greater disadvantage. Instead, sports governing bodies should ban men from competing against women under any circumstances, no matter how many hormones they take.

Tres should be welcome to compete against other men. He likely knows he would lose in such a scenario, so he would rather compete against women, where he has a natural advantage..

Instead of taking the fair path, the Boardr Open street skateboarding competition in New York City allowed Tres to compete against women over the weekend. He won first place and a $500 prize.

Shiloh Catori, a 13-year-old girl, won second place and $250. All contestants competed against each other regardless of age, and four of the six finalists were under 17 years old.

Male wins women’s skateboarding finals and money at the Boardr Open NYC presented by DC today. pic.twitter.com/fgqmHMq2Ez — Taylor Silverman (@tmsilverman) June 25, 2022

Female skateboarder Taylor Silverman, who has spoken out about having to compete against men in the past, shared Tres’ story in an Instagram post.

“Male wins women’s finals and money at Boardr Open NYC,” Silverman wrote. “My story is not unique in skateboarding. My story is not unique in sports in general.”

This is yet another example of the harm the transgender agenda is inflicting on women’s sports.

