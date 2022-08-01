Trans Cheerleader Kicked Out of Camp After Allegedly Choking Girl - Filmed Himself Saying 'Don't F****** Talk to Me' and 'Watch Your Back'

A transgender cheerleader who was kicked out of a camp at Ranger College in Ranger, Texas, has denied physically assaulting anyone despite allegations to the contrary.

According to the KTAB / KRBC, Averie Chanel Medlock, whose real name is Averie Chanel Satchell, was cited for assault by physical contact on July 22.

The incident allegedly occurred on July 21, and the father of another cheerleader, identified only as Karleigh, accused Medlock of choking his daughter.

“I ask you what you would have done when receiving a phone call at 1 o’clock in the morning from your daughter stating they had locked themselves in the room with other girls, after this person said, ‘You want to fight,’ and proceeded to put their hands around my daughter’s neck,” Karleigh’s father wrote in a social media post according to KTAB / KRBC.

Meanwhile, Medlock denied ever assaulting Karleigh. In a social media post of his own Medlock said, “[A] girl on the team was being very disrespectful and told me that I am a MAN with a PENIS and and that guy should not be on the team and I stood up for myself and she called her mom and dad because she was scared because I took up for myself.”

He also posted a video of himself that he said showed him knocking on the door of Karleigh’s dorm room and asking to come in and apologize.

“We don’t have nothing against you,” one girl said in the video. She explained to Medlock that he “scared Karleigh.”

“That b**** Courtney just called me a man,” Medlock responded. “And the b**** won’t open the door. Come outside and beat this man up.”

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find disturbing.



Later in the video, Medlock told Karleigh, “Don’t f****** talk to me,” and he warned another girl to “watch your back.”

In what appears to be a separate video spliced together with the first, Medlock told the group of girls to address their problems with him directly.

“If anyone has a problem, come address it to my face like an adult,” Medlock said.

Girls who are not shown in the video could be heard telling Medlock that he is a man and that he “has a penis.”

“Ok, and what are you gonna do about it?” Medlock said.

In an apparent allusion to the alleged assault, Medlock said he “barely touched Karleigh,” and he referred to the incident as “a f****** joke.”

In an interview with KTAB / KRBC, Medlock said he initially tried to apologize to Karleigh in a moment that occurred before the above video. After that, he said Karleigh called her father and accused Medlock of choking her.

The father and police both arrived at the college, and Medlock told police he had not put his hands on Karleigh. They apparently did not believe him because they subsequently issued the criminal citation for assault by physical contact.

Following the citation, Medlock was kicked off Ranger College property and removed from the cheer team, but he continued to deny wrongdoing.

“I was kicked off the team for assumptions because of the dad’s assumptions of what happened,” Medlock said.

For its part, Ranger College issued a brief statement on the incident.

“Ranger College takes all allegations of this nature seriously and is committed to providing a learning environment free from discrimination,” the statement said, according to KTAB / KRBC.

“At this time, Ranger College is following all applicable Title IX regulations and Board Policies.”

