A man who publicly parades as a woman is facing a rape charged in connection with a sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Germany.

Although other media referred to the suspect as a woman, the website Reduxx noted that the suspect is a 55-year-old male who goes by the name of Maja Schmid.

Schmid formerly worked for the Federal Police Inspectorate in Rosenheim, in Upper Bavaria, but is now suspended.

He is charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, and the production of material depicting sexual activity with an animal.

The Daily Mail reported that “files containing graphic scenes of violence against children as young as three had been discovered on the former police officer’s computer.”

The Reduxx report said that files on the suspect’s computer showed “serious acts of violence against children.”

Prosecutors allege that videos were made involving the suspect, other individuals, and a dog.

German media have withheld the suspect’s name.

The accusations against him include raping a friend’s daughter in August 2025 in the restroom of a restaurant after having sent the 14-year-old girl a pornographic text message from the local police station, the Mail reported.

“The victim was unable to react and stared at the accused in shock. The accused left the cubicle, and the victim, trembling all over and with her heart pounding, locked herself in the toilet,” the indictment said.

Attorneys in the case have reached a deal where the suspect can plead guilty and serve between three and three and a half years in prison.

As noted by the Mail, the public was not allowed into the trial when the defendant was to be questioned.

“The defendant’s personal circumstances contain details about intimate relationships and therefore interests worthy of protection,” the presiding judge said.

Reduxx noted that not only has the man’s name been kept out of the German news, but he has also been referred to as a “police woman” or “female police officer.”

That enraged Jonathon Van Maren, writing on Lifesite News.

“These crimes, it must be emphasized, were not committed by a ‘policewoman.’ They were male crimes committed by a policeman,” he wrote.

“The primary duty of journalists is to convey the truth to their audiences, and as I have said in this space many times, I believe that the refusal of the mainstream press to tell the truth about trans-identifying criminals is the single greatest factor in the ongoing, spectacular collapse of their credibility,” he wrote.

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