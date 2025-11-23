Trans Cult Leader's Attorney Scolds DOJ for Misgendering Him

Transgender cult leader Jack LaSota’s lawyer scolded the Department of Justice on Wednesday for using his “deadname” and “male pronouns” in his grand jury indictment.

Attorney Gary Proctor raised the issue in a court motion demanding a speedy trial after the Justice Department charged LaSota in Maryland with possessing firearms and ammunition as a fugitive from justice.

LaSota, referred to as “Ziz” in court records, was leading a cult called the “Zizians” prior to his Feb. 16 arrest. The followers of the cult are charged with murders and other crimes.

“In the indictment the Government uses Defendant’s ‘deadname’ of Jack LaSota,” Proctor wrote — attaching a link to a USA Today article titled, “‘A Matter of Physical Safety’: What It Means to Deadname Someone and the Impact it Makes.”

JUST IN: Three members linked to a transgender cult known as the “Zizians”, including their leader Jack “Ziz” LaSota, were arrested in Maryland after they were caught trespassing on private property. The “Zizians” are closely tied to multiple murders across the country, including the alleged killing of US border agent David Maland by two other cult members last month. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2025

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland declined to comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

LaSota and two co-defendants were arrested for squatting on a resident’s property inside two white box trucks filled with weapons, according to court records. The homeowner who called the police said they asked him if they could camp there for a month.

The activist was previously arrested at a Pennsylvania hotel in 2023 for allegedly obstructing police from investigating another Zizian in the murder of her parents, the Associated Press reported. LaSota’s Pennsylvania case is “inactive” while his Maryland one proceeds, court records show.

The other Zizian, Michelle Zajko, was not charged with the murders and claimed in March that LaSota was “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to the Associated Press.

“The Government also doubles down on offensively labeling Ms. LaSota by using male pronouns such as ‘he was a fugitive from justice,’” Proctor complained. “It is well known, and widely reported, that Ms. LaSota is transgender.”

The Zizians’ ideological goals, if any, are unclear. LaSota once wrote a blog discussing “punching Nazis,” veganism, and being transgender, among other topics, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

LaSota, Zajko, and the third Maryland defendant, Daniel Blank, are being held without bond over the February box trucks incident.

