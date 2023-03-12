Parler Share
Trans Day Care Worker Charged with Abusing Baby After Witness Spoke Up

 By Jack Davis  March 12, 2023 at 1:57pm
A Kentucky daycare worker who is male but appears to identify as female has been charged with child sexual abuse.

Maria Childers, 25, faces an arraignment on March 23, according to WPSD-TV.

Childers was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old.

Although Childers appears to be attired as a female in his booking photo, McCracken County Jail lists him as a male. He has been jailed pending a $100,000 bond.

WPSD said that according to a police citation, the incident in question took place in November at Explore Learning Academy in Paducah, where Childers was employed at the time.

It was not until Feb. 8 the police heard from the Kentucky Department for Community-Based Services regarding an abuse complaint filed against Childers. The complaint was anonymous.

WPSD said the police citation claimed a witness at the daycare substantiated the details of the report.

The director of the daycare had given Childers a written disciplinary notice about his comments, WPSD reported that the police citation said.

According to the citation, Childers was interviewed by police and gave conflicting accounts of what took place.

Childers at first denied changing the infant’s diaper until shown a statement by the director saying that he did so. He denied touching the child in an inappropriate manner and making comments that were not appropriate.

The case raised eyebrows on Twitter.

The site Reduxx said it conducted a social media hunt for more on Childers, but only came up with a Facebook image of him dressed much like a character from “Alice in Wonderland.”

In its reporting on the incident, the Post-Millennial said Childers’ status with the daycare is unclear as he heads for his arraignment.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
