Trans Ex-Employee Sues Company, Union for Refusing to Pay for 'Cosmetic' Breast Removal Surgery

A transgender Chicago resident is filing a federal lawsuit against a former employer after the company refused to pay for her breast removal surgery.

WFLD-TV reported that Morgan Mesi is suing liquor distribution firm Breakthru Beverage Illinois after the company informed her it would not provide coverage for her bilateral mastectomy, known as “top surgery,” to remove both breasts.

According to her complaint, Mesi decided to undergo a so-called gender transition in November 2016 after working for the company for about a year. By the following year, she had planned the necessary treatments and operations involved.

However, WFLD reported, her request to place the cost of the transition on her employer were denied after the union’s trustees wrote a letter to the insurance carrier, urging them to deny the request because it was deemed cosmetic.

“This lawsuit is about my right to control my body free from discrimination,” Mesi said at a news conference.

Also named in the lawsuit is the Local 3 Liquor and Allied Workers Union over their refusal to approve her demands for coverage.

“A board of trustees who has never met me should not be the ones deciding if my gender-affirming health care is medically necessary,” Mesi told reporters.

“That decision should be between me and my doctors,” she added.

Her medical appointments had previously been covered by insurance until her decision to pursue surgery, WFLD reported. She left the company in 2019.

Do you support the lawsuit? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (7 Votes) No: 98% (388 Votes)

Mesi claimed the letter, which said the insurance would only cover mastectomies in the case of cancer or risk of cancer, made her feel “betrayed” and like she no longer wanted to be alive.

“Reading the letter, I wanted to die,” she said.

“I was shattered. I thought my union would protect me. I felt betrayed. Why did they go against the direction of my doctors?”

The lawsuit now accuses the company of violating an array of laws, including Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act.

In an email provided to The Windy City Times, which describes itself as “the voice of Chicago’s gay, lesbian, bi, trans and queer community since 1985,” Breakthru categorically denied allegations of discrimination and pointed to its diversity programs as evidence of its commitment to transgender employees.

“While we do not discuss the details of pending litigation, we categorically deny any allegation that Tenzing or Breakthru discriminated against this associate in any way,” the statement read.

“Breakthru has a very active DE&I commitment with a wide variety of programs that support our associates’ ability to live and work as their true selves,” it added.

This Christmas, we’re offering $10 off The Western Journal’s most popular membership options, no strings attached. We’re doing this because we want to offer our readers a small gift during the Christmas season, and also because Big Tech’s death grip on conservative publishers is tightening daily. At this point, roughly 90 percent of advertisers have blackballed conservative publishers. Facebook has obliterated entire conservative businesses by destroying their traffic. Conservatives like you and publications like The Western Journal are being hunted to extinction by the Big Tech tyrants. But together we can fight back and, believe it or not, we can win. When you get a Western Journal membership, you’re not just getting a bunch of perks like access to ALL of our content — news, commentary and premium articles — and a radically reduced number of ads. You’re also directly, tangibly supporting journalists who actually do real journalism — they print the truth and they hold the elites accountable. Can we count on you to join? Most membership options cost less than one cup of Starbucks coffee each month, and we’re also giving a great discount right now. I hope you will team up with us. Together, we can defy the Big Tech tyrants and spread the truth that the elites in America desperately want silenced. Whether you join or not, I wish you a very… … Merry Christmas, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.