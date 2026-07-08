'Trans' House Democrat Says Trump's 2024 'They/Them' Ad Only Worked Because Dems Refused to Counter Message

The Democratic Party is still trying to process how former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump.

Could it be that their weird anti-white, America-hating, gender-bending, pro-illegal-alien nonsense did not resonate with voters?

Yes, but obviously they will look for any other reason for her defeat. An acknowledgement of that problem would warrant a complete overhaul of the party, something we likely won’t see soon.

On the subject of gender ideology, The Hill’s Judy Kurtz interviewed Delaware Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, the first “trans” member of Congress who is biologically male but enjoys parading around as a woman.

Kurtz asked about the Trump campaign’s use of an advertisement in 2024 denouncing Harris’ and Democrats’ embrace of transgenderism.

The ad had a catchy slogan that was undoubtedly effective. After noting Harris once supported taxpayer-funded trans surgeries for prison inmates, a claim Times Now reports as true, the ad said, “Kamala’s for They/Them, President Trump is for you.”

After mentioning the ad playing in a documentary about McBride’s 2024 election — The Hill reported it as the 2025 film “State of Firsts” — Kurtz noted, “It seemed to be pretty effective,” before asking, “Do you think, going into the midterms and then the 2028 presidential race, Democrats have to be careful in how they handle this issue to not be pushed off-balance by Republicans?”

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐖𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐇 𝐌𝐂𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐄: 𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒 𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐔𝐄𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐌 𝐈𝐍 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 Rep. 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐌𝐜𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 (D-DE), the first openly transgender member of Congress, told an interviewer this week… pic.twitter.com/HOc6XzqKaC — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) July 1, 2026

McBride replied, “Well, I think the degree to which that ad was effective in the last election, I think was a byproduct of two major issues. One was the perception that people had that Democrats were not fighting for bold, broad-based economic policy as our top priority. And the second was that we were silent in the face of the ad.”

What economic policy has to do with mocking Democrats for transgenderism remains a mystery.

On the issue of silence, what else should Democrats have done? Announce unapologetically that they do put trans issues before the ones regular Americans care about?

McBride continued, “I think many of our political leaders in that moment were concerned about how to respond and therefore sort of remained silent,” McBride added.

“I think some of the lessons learned from the 2024 cycle are that we have to be able to respond. We have to be willing to respond.”

The only thing Democrats should do in regard to transgenderism is abandon ship.

There is no other viable path forward if they hope to salvage an image of sanity among voters.

The ad by the Trump campaign worked because it was true.

The Democrats should have adjusted if they found it difficult to respond.

Of course, McBride wouldn’t want to see that change, given he’s the target demographic.

To abandon transgenderism means no longer countenancing his delusion.

It means telling a man he has an illness, and instead of pretending to be a woman, he must turn to God and pray for healing.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.