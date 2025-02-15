Share
Trans Individuals Officially Banned from Joining Military but Trump's Orders Don't End There

 By Samuel Short and    February 15, 2025 at 9:01am
The purge of woke ideology from the military continues under President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

On Friday, the official X account of the United States Army made a series of posts stating trans people will no longer be allowed to join the military and the military will stop performing gender transition surgeries.

The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members,” the post reads.

The Army X account followed this with another post on further actions taken.

The post stated, “all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused,” further saying, “all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused.”

Now that trans individuals will not be allowed to join, should existing trans individuals already in the service be removed?

The Army made a final post to clarify that its now policies are not meant to disrespect the people they will impact, as anyone serving our country should, “be treated with dignity and respect.”

It shows how far gone the military was under former President Joe Biden, former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and upper brass like General Mark Milley that this even needed to be said.

Upon taking office, Biden issued an executive order reversing Trump’s 2018 ban on transgender individuals from joining the military.

Couple that with Biden’s executive order mandating “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility” and the full picture starts to form.

His was not an administration focused on comradery or merit.

If there is one aspect of the government where injecting leftist nonsense would truly make Americans feel less safe, it is the armed services.

Former President Bill Clinton‘s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy and former President Barack Obama’s subsequent repeal look tame in comparison.

Where Obama wanted gay and lesbian servicemembers to serve openly, Biden wanted mentally ill men who think they are women to join in droves.

The question still remains as to what will happen to those servicemembers still in the military.

Should they be removed?

The last of the three posts implies that is not happening.

Trump’s efforts to restore, “Merit and Lethality to America’s Armed Forces” should only focus on those principles alone.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




