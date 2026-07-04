Trans Maniac Who Worked for Dem Campaign Calls for Anti-GOP Death Squads Targeting 'The Animals That Make Up MAGA'

Turns out, the transgender potential for violence is even freaking out transgender politicians — and Democratic Socialists of America politicians at that.

A transgender, now-former volunteer for a DSA candidate in a Democratic congressional primary has found himself no longer welcome in the candidate’s campaign — even though the candidate himself is a man who thinks he’s a woman.

And the reason? The volunteer was “deeply troubled,” the campaign told the New York Post. “Deeply troubled” is one way to describe calls for the continuous killing of the new left’s conservative political opponents.

Teha Delaruelle, a Wisconsin man attempting to convince the world he’s a woman, was exposed to the world on Tuesday when Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted a video of Delaruelle to social media.

One shows Delaruelle seated in front of a whiteboard that bears the slogan “Kill your local Republicans.”

🚨 WOW: Wisconsin Democrat staffer, Teha Delaruelle is calling on activists to “K*LL YOUR LOCAL REPUBLICAN.” “We’re going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin” WTF!? pic.twitter.com/NdFeWaCjMX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2026

“We’re going to make this the moderate position in the state of Wisconsin,” Delaruelle said, gesturing backward toward the writing on the board.

In another post, Delaruelle declared that “we are doing trans jihad” against the Make America Great Again movement.

“It’s about making the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA, for example, right?

“So, for decades, everyone else, all the marginalized… the minorities, we had to be the ones that walked down the street with anxiety, with fear. But no more,” he said, repeating “no more” several times.

“We’re gonna do the reverse. We’re going to make it so that they will be the ones that have to walk down the streets in fear, anxiety, and worry. And we’re not gonna make this like, ‘Oh, they gotta do this for like a week or something,’ where they get really scared.”

“No, this is their new reality, and it’s never gonna change.”

That, in a nutshell, is one of the best functional descriptions of terrorism since Vladimir Lenin unleashed the Red Terror on uncooperative Russian peasants in 1918. (“Make sure that the population for hundreds of kilometres around sees, trembles, understands and passes on the following message: the Bolsheviks are killing and will continue to kill all the bloodthirsty kulaks,” Lenin wrote to Bolshevik Party leaders.)

In yet another video, Delaruelle defended himself from blowback by claiming he was only saying aloud what “people” — presumably meaning the lefty low-lifes he hangs around with — are saying quietly.

“That’s enough to condemn me, I guess,” he said, appearing a little more teary-eyed than the blood-and-guts revolutionaries of yore are remembered.

UPDATE: During an hour-long TikTok Live last night, Teha Delaruelle defended his calls for “Trans Jihad” and to “K*ll Your Local Republican,” claiming he was simply saying out loud what everyone else says privately. Delaruelle received a visit from local police, but he was in… pic.twitter.com/hKi9L7V5Wp — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 2, 2026

It’s almost enough to make Americans pine for the good old days of the Brett Kavanaugh nomination fight, when Democrats were content with character assassination, rather than the real thing.

Mr. Delaruelle might or might not be as spineless a weasel as he appears in these videos (smart money would bet he is exactly what he looks like). But one thing that can’t be argued is that he’s playing with fire — and he has to know it.

The record of violence in this country that can be laid at the feet of the “transgender” cause is long and bloody, and getting longer and bloodier.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk in September (so disgustingly cheered by national leftists) was tied to his killer’s relationship with a man “transitioning” to a woman. Just before Kirk’s assassination, a “transgender” lunatic attacked a Roman Catholic church and school in Minneapolis, killing two children and wounding 17.

And then there was the Nashville school shooter of 2023, a woman who thought she could be a man — and could prove it by massacring school children.

And just this week, a man “transitioning” to female was arrested by Henderson, Nevada, police in what authorities said was a plot to massacre countless innocents in Las Vegas.

Apparently the campaign of transgender DSA candidate Katrina DeVille (real name not public) — who is running for the chance to go up against incumbent Republican Tony Wied in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District — realized that drawing voters’ attention to the increasingly close relationship between transgender individuals and lakes of bloodshed was not politically wise, even with leftists on their current roll.

Delaruelle has been fired from the DeVille campaign and removed from all of its accounts, because “they were actively creating a dangerous situation around my campaign,” DeVille told the New York Post.

“I want to be clear that I do not accept or condone violence or threats toward anyone and do not encourage violence, hate, or threats of any kind,” DeVille said by email, according to the newspaper.

Considering the political wing he represents, that’s a little hard to believe.

The Democratic Socialists of America haven’t been shy about celebrating violence when it suited their agenda — just look at the way the entity embraced the Hamas terrorist savagery of Oct. 7, 2023, when it issued an official statement blaming Israel for the attack on itself.

And instead of losing ground with Democratic voters, that embrace of violence is gathering steam.

DSA-backed contenders triumphed in New York’s Democratic primaries, thanks to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In Colorado, a DSA candidate in a Democratic primary ousted a 15-term Democratic incumbent in deep-blue Denver to pretty much guarantee the leftiest wing of the party even more representation in the next session of Congress.

In fact, the DSA has been so successful lately that its leaders might just consider adding “National” to its name — to make it the National Democratic Socialists of America. And they’re trouncing less radical Democrats so regularly they might feel comfortable soon dropping the whole “Democratic” charade. Judging by how they treat private property and love how Hamas treats Jews, “National Socialists of America” would suit the current group pretty well.

Then the party won’t be firing volunteers for murderous hatred. It’ll be hiring for it.

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