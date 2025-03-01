Trans Parent Knifes Young Children - Esophagus Reportedly Severed - Judge Puts Alleged Stabber Right Back on Streets

A self-described transgender Canadian man allegedly slashed two young children and posted on social media about the incident after he was granted release.

Michael Attwood, 35, who uses the name “Alice,” was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing the two young children in Grande Prairie, Alberta, on Feb. 19, according to a report from Global News in Canada.

The alleged assailant appeared before a Justice of the Peace but was released on conditions until his next court date on March 13.

A seven-year-old sustained minor wounds from the knife, while an eight-year-old endured severe damage to the esophagus and was hospitalized.

That child remains at Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary with a severed esophagus and will have to eat from a feeding tube for months, according to a report from Western Standard, a conservative news outlet in Canada.

The outlet reported that Attwood, who towers at 6 feet 7 inches while weighing 250 pounds, was at first held under supervision in a psychiatric ward, but was released some 26 hours later. Although this information was purged after the outlet’s initial posting due to a Canadian publication ban, an archived version of the website still has the details.

Attwood also posted several haunting statuses on social media.

One included a selfie, along with the caption, “I’m pretty sure I met a queen in emergency tonight. She was so beautiful. And I just had these ratty old clothes on.”

The selfie and captions can also be seen on the archived version of the article.

A Grande Prairie parent, Alice Michael Attwood, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a Feb. 19 incident that left their two children with knife wounds and requiring immediate medical aid. Attwood was arrested but then released until their next court… pic.twitter.com/PkWvlCWuHm — Canadian Crime Watch (@CrimeWatchCAN) February 26, 2025



Another post discussed the stabbing incident.

“For obvious reasons I’m going to sit and stay silent on the locally viral rumours going around. I understand people’s upset (trust it’s not as high as my own) and I’m going to answer for what I did,” Attwood wrote.

“When I can see the picture more clearly then I will be here to hold myself accountable as well. It’s just … not the right time for that,” he continued.

Attwood continued to make the horrific attack about himself.

“I need to focus on my mental health and finding the WHY to this happening … which means not being online.”

Attwood describes himself as a spiritual and life coach, according to the Western Standard.

The outlet reported that he is a Usui Holy Fire III Reiki practitioner, as well as an oracle reader and quantum healing hypnosis technique student.

Attwood may indeed be a spiritual and life coach, but he may not be in tune with the sort of spirits one should be contacting.

How else can such a wicked attack on two small children be explained?

The only participants that could possibly be more demonically influenced than the alleged slasher may be the justice system officials who let him back on the streets.

Someone should take away his social media account and give him an exorcism.

If he’s convicted, an electric chair would also be acceptable.

