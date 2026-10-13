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Trans Person Says He Stabbed Man 13 Times in Self-Defense Over Gay Slur - Left Piece of Knife in Victim's Skull

 By Jack Davis  October 13, 2026 at 7:06am
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A man who claims to be transgender has been arrested in the brutal stabbing of a Chicago man.

Kelly Day faces a first-degree murder charge, according to WFLD-TV.

Police said Redmon was stabbed 13 times and that the incident took place after Day was mocked over his claim of being female, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Day, 32, told police that he acted in self-defense in an attack that left the tip of the knife used buried in the skull of the victim, identified as Larry Young, 50.

The stabbing followed an incident in which a group of people in a McDonald’s restaurant made fun of Day for using a women’s restroom.

Should there be more accountability for violent responses to verbal provocation?

Day told a person identified as his wife that he did not want “bullies” to get away with mockery, Assistant State Attorney Sara Grgurovic.

Later and Day, the woman and his stepson were walking, Young approached them and made comments about Day’s gender.

An argument ensued that paused when Young crossed the street to a gas station.

A brief scuffle ensued after Day followed Young.

Surveillance video the showed Young lying on the ground as he was stabbed 13 times.

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Day said he acted in self-defense because he was called a gay slur and that Young made a gun gesture at him, as well as threatening to have someone beat up Day and his wife.

Day called 911 to report that he had been injured fighting off what he called a “pervert.”

Day then left the scene, but was later tracked down at a hospital where he had gone for treatment of a cut on his finger.

Day later claimed he cut himself while cooking.

The tip of the knife that police said Day tossed away was recovered from Young’s skull during Young’s autopsy.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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