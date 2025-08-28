Trans Shooter's Journal Featured Newest Dem Catchphrase and Would Have Left the Squad Cheering

The deranged self-declared transgender shooter who committed Wednesday’s attack on Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, wrote a popular left-wing phrase in his journal that would leave members of the Squad like Ilhan Omar cheering.

The New York Post translated the phrase from Cyrillic script into English.

It reads “Free Palestine,” a slogan used in discourse over conflict in the Middle East by harsh critics of Israel.

The gunman did not leave anything to question as his other writings show his unquestionable hatred for Jews.

“If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” he wrote in his journal, per the New York Post.

“I hate those entitled, penny-sniffing k**es.”

One of the magazines seen from his collection of firearms also read “6 million wasn’t enough,” an apparent reference to the Holocaust.

Images and footage of some of these writings were later reposted to social media platform X.

Message scrawled on holster of purported Minneapolis mass shooter Robert/Robin Westman pic.twitter.com/qBgFjolQWl pic.twitter.com/I9T6IZGAWU — ZyroFoxtrot🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 (@ZyroFoxtrot) August 27, 2025

Another message on a gun reads “Kill Donald Trump,” as the gunman clearly hated the president and wished him dead.

🚨 BREAKING: ➠ Shooter- Robin Westman ➠ Posted manifesto before attack ➠ Gun had “KI*LL TRUMP” written on it ➠ Media silent pic.twitter.com/tQOBbaS7Z0 — 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽ø 🇺🇲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 (@TrumpUpdateHQ) August 27, 2025

The legacy media are quickly trying to cover up his motivations.

A clip from ABC News about the attack is now going viral. The segment discussed the president’s name written on the gun, but deceptively omitted how the gunman wrote the word “kill” before it.

“Kill Donald Trump” was written on the trans terrorist’s gun. @abcnews says Trump’s name was written on the gun as if this was a Trump supporter doing the shooting. Intentional lie here. Watch: pic.twitter.com/9Vcu4RR3AU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 27, 2025

Despite any efforts to cover up the motivations of this monster, his journal entries and writings on his weapons reveal the truth.

He hated Jews, he hated Christians, and he hated President Donald Trump.

His “Free Palestine” messaging, along with his delusional view of himself, should put his views far closer to Democrats than any MAGA supporter.

We cannot forget he targeted Catholic children as well.

Wednesday proves these positions from the left are not benign.

This man was inspired to kill after being fed a steady diet of lies, racism, violence, and worship of the self.

