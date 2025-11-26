Trans 'Slender Man' Stabber Gave Police Weird Message When They Found and Re-Captured Her

One of the young women convicted in the infamous “Slender Man” stabbing of her classmate in 2014 is back in the news after being apprehended by police in Wisconsin.

Morgan Geyser was 12 when she and her friend Anissa Weier took another girl, Payton Leutner, into the woods in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and tried to kill her to please “Slender Man,” a fictional character that became popular online.

After pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, the Post Millennial reports she explained her actions through mental illness.

In January, The Mirror reported that Geyser was granted a conditional release from Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she had been kept since the crime.

Police say 43-year-old Chad Mecca was apprehended with Slender Man stabber Morgan Geyser in Posen, Illinois, after Geyser escaped from her group home and GPS monitoring in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/v1NshrRLRU — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 24, 2025

Geyser, who now identifies as “transgender,” was apprehended by police, according to the New York Post, after allegedly cutting off an ankle monitor and leaving the group home she had been staying in.

Geyser — now 23 — was found 150 miles away from the Wisconsin home with a 42-year-old accomplice, also from the home.

The two were arrested Sunday. Geyser told police to “just Google” her because she had “done something really bad,” after refusing to give her name.

Mugshots of Geyser and her accomplice were posted to social media platform X along with police body camera footage of the moment they were found.

The accomplice, Chad Mecca, is also “trans.”

Slender Man Stabber Morgan Geyser, 23, Captured Sleeping at Illinois Truck Stop In May 2014, 12-year-old Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier stabbed their Waukesha, Wisconsin, classmate Payton Leutner 19 times in a wooded area. The attack, motivated by a desire to appease the… pic.twitter.com/rZcyyKJFpW — Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) November 26, 2025

Geyser’s story is an unfortunate one, further proving transgenderism is not one’s “true self” to be affirmed, but a mental illness to be diagnosed and addressed seriously.

“Trans” people show various symptoms of mental illness — their lack of hygiene, their blank expressions — and have a higher likelihood to be on the autism spectrum.

A study from Cambridge in 2020 found that “transgender and gender-diverse adults are three to six times more likely as cisgender adults (individuals whose gender identity corresponds to their sex assigned at birth) to be diagnosed as autistic.”

This was based on a sample of 600,000 adults.

Affirmation can only prove destructive; mental and spiritual intervention are the only actual loving way forward.

Helping these people despite them not understanding they need it is the real loving act, not approving of their delusions.

There aren’t any positives that come from celebrating this behavior.

The only people that benefit are the butchers — the so-called doctors that help them go down this path.

