Trans Softball Player Throws Every Pitch for His Team, Doesn't Allow a Single Run for Girls Facing Him

Males continue to crush the hopes and dreams of female athletes. This time it’s in softball.

Outkick reported Wednesday that the Minnesota State High School League tournament is under way, and the Champlin Park Rebels have a clear advantage. One of their players, a “trans” woman named “Marissa” Rothenberger is a male.

Rothenberger is a pitcher for the Rebels, pitching a shutout game for the number two seed against number seven Eagan High School.

Rothenberger also threw 14 shutout innings in two games to help his team reach the tournament. He now has 21 consecutive shutout innings in the playoffs.

🚨 BREAKING: “Marissa” Rothenberger—a biological male—just shut out Eagan in the Minnesota State Girls’ Softball Tournament. That’s 21 consecutive shutout innings pitched, plus a hit and an RBI. Champlin Park advances. Girls are being erased. This is Tim Walz’s Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/tlWK3kB3f8 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 4, 2025

Outkick reported comments made by Eagan parents who wished to remain anonymous.

One mother stated, “I think we’ve seen this happen over and over again to our girls. You look online, and you see women transitioning to men, and they’re not dominating any of the men’s sports. You don’t see that.

“But on the women’s side, you see it over and over again across the country. It’s super frustrating. I knew it was eventually going to happen to my daughter. I was sad to see it happen to her.”

A father felt the situation was a clear Title IX violation.

“Yeah, I think it’s completely unfair — violation of federal Title IX,” adding, “the fact that the state of Minnesota wants to ignore that is ridiculous. If they want to continue to play sports — which I think is great — you can play baseball. But to do that to girls and just make everybody stay quiet about stuff is pretty ridiculous.”

Fox News reported, Rothenberger also batted well against number six White Bear Lake hitting two doubles in a 3-2 series victory.

A White Bear Lake parent appropriately summed up how these young women probably felt seeing a male beat them and erase their hard work.

“You’re looking at a whole team of future Republicans,” he said.

The Minnesota State High School League allows students to compete according to gender identity in accordance with state law. That is to say, the federal law under President Donald Trump has changed for the better, but Minnesota remains tainted by gender ideology.

The only way to stop this madness is to refuse to compete. Without a doubt, it takes great courage to speak out and stand up. A brainless mob of leftist gender ideologues will heap scorn on anyone who does, but consider the consequences if nothing is done.

We are telling men and boys they can erase women’s sports.

In Nashville, Tennessee, Abigail Wilson walked away from a disc golf tournament in which a man was competing who had previously beaten the best female disc golfer in 2022, Kristin Tattar.

That same month, women’s fencing competitor Stephanie Turner took a knee instead of fencing a man.

This insanity only stops when we protect women and collectively say, “Enough.”

