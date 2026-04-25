Trans Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Planning 'Murder Spree' at High School

A transgender substitute teacher at a Virginia school has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to go on a “murder spree” at a local high school.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Hadyn Dollery, 19, of South Riding, on charges of making threats of bodily injury,

“LCSO received information through the Safe2Talk app indicating that Dollery made statements threatening violence at John Champe High School on an online platform,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dollery was arrested on school grounds, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Dollery is locked up at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and has a court date of May 26 on the charges.

Dollery self-identifies as a woman but was locked up as a man, according to the New York Post.

NEW: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Loudoun County Public Schools substitute teacher. The Sheriff’s office says: Hadyn Dollery, 19, of Chantilly, was arrested and charged with Threats of Bodily Injury after LCSO received information through the Safe2Talk app… pic.twitter.com/2O0B2jkWm2 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 23, 2026

Deputy Chris Freck wrote in a criminal complaint that on April 16, the sheriff’s office received an allegation that Dollery made online threats against family and friends, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Freck said the threats included going on a “murder spree” at a school.

Dollery’s message allegedly included a “kill list,” Freck said.

School representative Dan Adams said Dollery was a “non-licensed” substitute but has since been taken off the list.

To be a non-licensed substitute in Virginia, an individual need only be 18 and have graduated from high school.

Adams did not say which schools used Dollery as a substitute.

“LCPS takes all threats seriously as safety of students, staff and visitors is our highest priority,” Adams said.

The nation has been rocked by prominent transgender-identifying school shooters in recent years.

Audrey Hale, a female who identified as a male, killed six in March 2023 at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before killing herself. In August 2025, two children were killed during a mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis as students of the Annunciation Catholic School were attending a school-wide Mass to mark the opening of the academic year. Robert Westman, a male who had his name legally changed to Robin, was responsible for that shooting. In February, self-described transgender student Jesse Strang shot nine people to death in British Columbia, Canada.

A 2025 analysis of planned or successfully executed mass school shootings by The Western Journal in the aftermath of the Minneapolis incident found that roughly 40 percent of them since 2020 have involved transgender-identifying suspects.

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