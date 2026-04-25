Share
News
Students, parents, and others hold signs outside the Loudoun County school board meeting on Oct. 26, 2021, in Ashburn, Virginia.
Students, parents, and others hold signs outside the Loudoun County school board meeting on Oct. 26, 2021, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Katherine Frey - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Trans Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Planning 'Murder Spree' at High School

 By Jack Davis  April 25, 2026 at 8:49am
Share

A transgender substitute teacher at a Virginia school has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to go on a “murder spree” at a local high school.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Hadyn Dollery, 19, of South Riding, on charges of making threats of bodily injury,

“LCSO received information through the Safe2Talk app indicating that Dollery made statements threatening violence at John Champe High School on an online platform,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dollery was arrested on school grounds, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Dollery is locked up at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and has a court date of May 26 on the charges.

Dollery self-identifies as a woman but was locked up as a man, according to the New York Post.

Deputy Chris Freck wrote in a criminal complaint that on April 16, the sheriff’s office received an allegation that Dollery made online threats against family and friends, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Freck said the threats included going on a “murder spree” at a school.

Dollery’s message allegedly included a “kill list,” Freck said.

School representative Dan Adams said Dollery was a “non-licensed” substitute but has since been taken off the list.

Related:
Education Department Finds Four Red-State School Districts Pushed 'Gender Identity' on Kids

To be a non-licensed substitute in Virginia, an individual need only be 18 and have graduated from high school.

Adams did not say which schools used Dollery as a substitute.

“LCPS takes all threats seriously as safety of students, staff and visitors is our highest priority,” Adams said.

The nation has been rocked by prominent transgender-identifying school shooters in recent years.

Audrey Hale, a female who identified as a male, killed six in March 2023 at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before killing herself.

In August 2025, two children were killed during a mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis as students of the Annunciation Catholic School were attending a school-wide Mass to mark the opening of the academic year. Robert Westman, a male who had his name legally changed to Robin, was responsible for that shooting.

In February, self-described transgender student Jesse Strang shot nine people to death in British Columbia, Canada.

A 2025 analysis of planned or successfully executed mass school shootings by The Western Journal in the aftermath of the Minneapolis incident found that roughly 40 percent of them since 2020 have involved transgender-identifying suspects.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Karoline Leavitt Says DHS Situation Is a 'National Emergency' in the Wake of WHCD Shooting
Iran Proposes Deal That Would End the War, But Leave the Central Issue Unresolved
Facing Terminal Cancer, Ben Sasse Hits Lifelong Politicians with Truth: Being a Parent is the Best Job Title
Hasan Piker Morally Defended Leftist Murderers in NYT Interview 3 Days Before WHCD Assassination Attempt
At Least 4 Christian Farmers Gunned Down in Their Fields by Motorcycle Mounted Islamists in Nigeria
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation