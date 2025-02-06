Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas' Name About to Literally Vanish from Record Books if These 3 Women Play Their Cards Right

A veritable legion of diabolical actors and disgusting cowards made this unfathomable travesty possible.

Meanwhile, a relative handful of brave souls have finally succeeded in putting things right again.

According to Fox News, which gained exclusive access to court documents, former University of Pennsylvania women’s swimmers Grace Estabrook, Margot Kaczorowski, and Ellen Holmquist have filed suit against the cowards who forced them to compete against — and share a locker room with — transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a man masquerading as a woman, thereby raising the question of what to do about Thomas’s fraudulently-obtained swimming records and achievements.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning men from women’s sports.

Riley Gaines, a women’s sports advocate and former University of Kentucky swimmer who tied Thomas in a 200-meter freestyle race at the 2022 NCAA swimming championships, celebrated Trump’s executive order along with a host of other prominent women on the social media platform X.

EXECUTIVE ORDER SIGNED: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports! ✅ “President Trump FOUGHT FOR US.” pic.twitter.com/DknZURbRS1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2025

I think I may post this photo once a week for the next four years to remind the Democrats what a leader who fights for women’s rights looks like. pic.twitter.com/Tzb9PJwfPq — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025

Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this. pic.twitter.com/mzR7l5k1OW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 6, 2025

PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT! President Trump signs an Executive Order to BAN men in women’s sports! 💪 pic.twitter.com/K83J1PIPoW — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 5, 2025

Estabrook, Kaczorowski, and Holmquist filed suit against UPenn, Harvard University, the NCAA, and the Ivy League Council of Presidents.

Those defendants will now have to explain why they left their actual female swimmers feeling deceived, violated, and threatened.

Indeed, a sampling of accusations from the court documents will likely have many readers’ blood boiling.

For instance, UPenn administrators allegedly “told the women that if anyone was struggling with accepting Thomas’s participation on the UPenn Women’s team, they should seek counseling and support from CAPS and the LBGTQ center,” thereby leaving the strong impression “that if a woman on the team had any problem with a trans-identifying male being on her team, that woman had a psychological problem and needed counseling.”

Moreover, the lawsuit alleged that head coach Mike Schnur initially assured the women that they would not share a locker room with Thomas.

Would you support expunging Thomas' name from all wins, placements, and records? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (861 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

When the women discovered otherwise in the fall of 2021, the coach allegedly took the coward’s way out.

“I know it’s wrong but there’s nothing I can do,” he allegedly said.

Per the lawsuit, Schnur explained that “he would be fired by UPenn if he did not allow Thomas to use the women’s locker room and compete on the women’s swim team.”

Worst of all, perhaps, school officials allegedly demanded silence from the women and threatened consequences if they disobeyed.

“The UPenn administrators went on to tell the women that if the women spoke publicly about their concerns about Thomas’ participation on the Women’s Team, the reputation of those complaining about Thomas being on the team would be tainted with transphobia for the rest of their lives and they would probably never be able to get a job,” the lawsuit read.

Now that America’s Golden Age has arrived, one hopes that those women receive justice.

Speaking of which, one form of justice might involve expunging Thomas’s achievements from NCAA record books.

According to the National Desk, the lawsuit also sought to “vacate” Thomas’s records. Thomas, for instance, won the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the 2022 national championships.

An action of that kind could help remedy the injustice.

It would, for instance, make much more sense than Major League Baseball’s 2024 decision to incorporate segregation-era Negro League statistics into its official records.

Of course, the racial bigotry of their day did unquestionably deprive black players of a chance to compete. And some of those players would have had Hall-of-Fame careers. As a historical fact, however — unpleasant but true — they did not actually compete against MLB players. The statistics they accumulated, therefore, amount to apples and oranges. Those statistics, even without context, might have been more impressive than the statistics accumulated by MLB players, but the fact remains that the context was different, and so should be the records.

In Thomas’s case, however, rewriting history would make all the sense in the world. After all, he did not amass his achievements in a different context. He competed directly against women.

Thus, expunging his records would represent a small but important step toward giving those women justice.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.