Trans Swimmer Made Infuriating Statement Just After Destroying Female Competition: Report

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is now infuriating teammates by adding a dose of braggadocio to his dominance in the pool, according to a new report.

Thomas, who competed as Will Thomas before taking a break and returning to compete against women, has been shattering records at the University of Pennsylvania, and is also shattering morale, according to OutKick.

OutKick has published comments from one female Penn swimmer who says the team is irked that none of them have any hope of winning now that Thomas is strutting his stuff.

It has since published comments from a second female swimmer, withholding that swimmer’s name to keep her from receiving backlash.

As Thomas piles up records, the women on the team “feel so discouraged because no matter how much work they put in it, they’re going to lose. Usually, they can get behind the blocks and know they out-trained all their competitors and they’re going to win and give it all they’ve got,” OutKick’s source said.

“Now they’re having to go behind the blocks knowing no matter what, they do not have the chance to win. I think that it’s really getting to everyone,” the swimmer said.

OutKick’s source said that on Saturday, after winning the 200 freestyle in what is now the fastest time in the nation, Thomas had to brag.

“That was so easy, I was cruising,” the source quoted Thomas as saying.

Then came a comment he made after winning the 500-meter freestyle: “At least I’m still No. 1 in the country.”

Record-setting Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas says she tunes out the backlash https://t.co/TNDWH2deBB pic.twitter.com/14BSiSlkfA — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2021

OutKick’s source had a response to that.

“Well, obviously she’s No. 1 in the country because she’s at a clear physical advantage after having gone through male puberty and getting to train with testosterone for years,” the swimmer said. “Of course you’re No. 1 in the country when you’re beating a bunch of females. That’s not something to brag about.”

The source said there was one moment when the true feeling about Thomas emerged.

“Usually everyone claps, everyone is yelling and cheering when someone wins a race. Lia touched the wall and it was just silent in there,” OutKick’s source said.

“When Anna finished second, the crowd erupted in applause,” she said, referring to Penn swimmer Anna Kalandadze.

OutKick said it was told that Penn had no plans to stop Thomas from swimming with women.

“While they say they care about all of us, our interests are in direct conflict with the interests of Lia in regards to fair competition and getting to compete. While we support Lia as a person to make decisions for her own life, you cannot make that decision and then come and impede on other people and their rights,” OutKick’s source said.

“Your right doesn’t supersede everyone else’s right.”

The Penn swimmer who spoke to OutKick said women have become the losers.

“I don’t know what the solution is, but I know this is not it. Because people talk about how the trans community might’ve been marginalized before and this is supposed to be helping, but you can’t help the trans community by marginalizing [biological] women,” she said. “I know no matter what, biological women will never be on an equal playing field with transgender females.”

“This is such a cloud over everything. A cloud in the locker room, especially the last few days because we all know of how things have changed in the last week,” Thomas’ teammate said.

