Parler Share
News

Trans Teacher with Alleged 'Bad Thoughts' About Shooting Students Gets Brutal News After DeSantis Admin Steps In

 By Jack Davis  April 15, 2023 at 1:35pm
Parler Share

A transgender teacher at a Florida school was allowed to remain in the classroom despite having told school officials he was “having bad thoughts” and “wanted to shoot some students,” but he was later removed after the state Department of Education got involved this week.

The case involves Ashlee Renczkowski, who until 2021 had been known as Alexander Renczkowski. Renczkowski taught at Fox Chapel Middle School in the Hernando County School District, where his wife, Fawn, also teaches.

On Friday, the state tweeted the end to a story that began on March 24.

“Earlier this week, the Department was informed of a situation regarding student safety at a school in Hernando County. Upon the Department bringing the concern to the Superintendent Wednesday evening, only then did the district remove the teacher from the school, effective yesterday, Thursday, April 13,” the state posted.

Trending:
Reporter Probably Made WH Press Sec's Skin Crawl After Invoking Trump's Name During Briefing

On Wednesday, a group called “Your voice matters. Help fix Hernando county schools” posted a police report on its Facebook page that was obtained by the group Moms for Liberty.

“Here is the police report about the … threat at Fox Chapel Middle School. You be the judge. If there was no imminent threat. Then ask yourself why did the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office remove the guns out of the household???” the group posted.

The report from Fox Chapel’s school resource officer said that on March 24, Renczkowski told an assistant principal he was having “bad thoughts” over a post about his sexual orientation.

Should the school administration be fired for allowing this teacher to return?

The report said Renczkowski has been on hormone therapy and would have gender reassignment surgery in the summer.

Renczkowski also reportedly told the counselor he “has suicidal thoughts” and “three handguns at home” and that he “wanted to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability.”

According to the administrator, Renczkowski “immediately stated she would never harm a student” and “stated that she does not want to harm herself,” the report said.

Related:
Chicago Elects Lori Lightfoot Replacement Who Might Be Even Worse

Although police confiscated the guns at Renczkowski’s home, the report said that he was not considered a risk and would not be removed from the school.

The report noted that Renczkowski contradicted the administrator by denying threatening to shoot students.

The incident appeared to be closed until parents showed up at a school board meeting on Tuesday, demanding information, according to WTVT-TV.

Superintendent John Stratton refused to say what the school had found concerning but was not serious enough to warrant dismissal, according to the TV station.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trans Teacher with Alleged 'Bad Thoughts' About Shooting Students Gets Brutal News After DeSantis Admin Steps In
Public Not Impressed with Budweiser's New 'American Spirit' Ad: 'Fire Everyone Involved'
Mike Pompeo Announces Big 2024 News: 'This Decision Is Personal'
DeSantis Unfazed by 2 Women Who Rush Stage at GOP Fundraiser, Cracks Jokes About Incident
Auto Thieves Have Now Figured Out How to Steal Cars Through the Headlights - Here's How They Do It
See more...

Conversation