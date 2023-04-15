Trans Teacher with Alleged 'Bad Thoughts' About Shooting Students Gets Brutal News After DeSantis Admin Steps In

A transgender teacher at a Florida school was allowed to remain in the classroom despite having told school officials he was “having bad thoughts” and “wanted to shoot some students,” but he was later removed after the state Department of Education got involved this week.

The case involves Ashlee Renczkowski, who until 2021 had been known as Alexander Renczkowski. Renczkowski taught at Fox Chapel Middle School in the Hernando County School District, where his wife, Fawn, also teaches.

On Friday, the state tweeted the end to a story that began on March 24.

“Earlier this week, the Department was informed of a situation regarding student safety at a school in Hernando County. Upon the Department bringing the concern to the Superintendent Wednesday evening, only then did the district remove the teacher from the school, effective yesterday, Thursday, April 13,” the state posted.

Please see the Florida Department of Education’s statement below on a school safety situation in Hernando County. pic.twitter.com/gBwNpcf4H6 — Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) April 14, 2023

On Wednesday, a group called “Your voice matters. Help fix Hernando county schools” posted a police report on its Facebook page that was obtained by the group Moms for Liberty.

“Here is the police report about the … threat at Fox Chapel Middle School. You be the judge. If there was no imminent threat. Then ask yourself why did the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office remove the guns out of the household???” the group posted.

The report from Fox Chapel’s school resource officer said that on March 24, Renczkowski told an assistant principal he was having “bad thoughts” over a post about his sexual orientation.

Should the school administration be fired for allowing this teacher to return? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2492 Votes) No: 1% (24 Votes)

The report said Renczkowski has been on hormone therapy and would have gender reassignment surgery in the summer.

Renczkowski also reportedly told the counselor he “has suicidal thoughts” and “three handguns at home” and that he “wanted to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability.”

According to the administrator, Renczkowski “immediately stated she would never harm a student” and “stated that she does not want to harm herself,” the report said.

Trans Florida teacher Ashlee Renczkowski who threatened that he was “going to shoot the kids” has finally been fired. The firing shouldn’t have taken this long when a teacher like Renczkowski is clearly a threat to his students. https://t.co/KOMZuiOAdP pic.twitter.com/Jj4Fjxsar1 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 14, 2023

Although police confiscated the guns at Renczkowski’s home, the report said that he was not considered a risk and would not be removed from the school.

The report noted that Renczkowski contradicted the administrator by denying threatening to shoot students.

Shame on you Hernando County Schools. Shouldn’t have been hired in the first place and now all those kids are in the classroom like sitting ducks because you’re too afraid of being politically incorrect. https://t.co/ktska2nRGk — DrChristy39 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@Christy39Dr) April 14, 2023

The incident appeared to be closed until parents showed up at a school board meeting on Tuesday, demanding information, according to WTVT-TV.

Superintendent John Stratton refused to say what the school had found concerning but was not serious enough to warrant dismissal, according to the TV station.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.